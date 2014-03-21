By Eyanir Chinea
Sergio Tovar lay in agony for five days at a hospital in
Venezuela, his friends and family scoured hospitals and
pharmacies looking for life-saving drugs.
Eventually a cousin, Jenny Sequeda, helped find a substitute
for the protein coagulant Tovar needs for his blood condition.
Almost everywhere they went in the southwestern state of
Apure it was the same story: a lack of dollars meant importers
had stopped purchasing the medicine.
"Everyone who has hemophilia, their life is at risk," said
Sequeda, whose 6-year-old son also suffers from the illness.
He last received supplies of his blood medicine in January,
which he has to take two times a week.
Many importers have run up big debts with providers abroad
due to red tape and delays acquiring dollars through the state
currency agency.
In some cases, they say, credit lines have been frozen and
deliveries held up.
The shortage of medicines is part of broader economic
turmoil that forces Venezuelans to routinely form hours-long
lines outside shops to buy staples such as cooking oil, flour
and milk.
Alongside annual inflation of 57 percent, the shortages and
queues were a main driver of a wave of opposition-led street
protests that broke out around the country early last month.
At least 31 people have been killed.
Companies that import and make medicines and medical items
say they now owe their suppliers some $1.2 billion.
"Of every 10 products we request from distributors, we find
five or sometimes fewer," said Freddy Ceballos, president of
Pharmaceutical Federation of Venezuela.
SHORTAGE OF MACHINERY TOO
Ceballos said President Nicolas Maduro's socialist
administration recently vowed to come up with a timetable under
which they would get more dollars to his members, but that they
had heard nothing more since.
Government officials say they have to examine requests for
dollars to stop importers buying dollars at the official rate of
6.3 bolivars - then selling them on the black market for about
10 times that much. That causes delays in dollar disbursements.
The government says a new foreign exchange system known as
Sicad 2 will solve the shortages, but it has yet to be launched.
Among the hardest-to-find drugs now are medicines to treat
diabetes and hypertension. Others complain of difficulties in
finding medication for illnesses affecting the nervous system
and cardiovascular illnesses.
Health advocacy groups have warned about the shortages not
only of drugs, but also of crucial machinery such as scanners
and radiation equipment needed for cancer treatments.
The country imports 60 percent of the medicines it consumes
and many of the raw materials for domestic production.
"We're seeing irregular deliveries of important cancer drugs
in some parts of the country," said Francisco Valencia, who
heads an organization representing patients with serious
illnesses.
"RAISED FROM HELL"
Venezuela's Association of Private Clinics says least 220
items including drugs and medical equipment are missing from its
members' inventories.
Maduro rejects criticism of the health sector, which he says
been strengthened a lot during the 15 years since his
predecessor and mentor, the late Hugo Chavez, came to power.
"They say the health system is in the gutter," he said last
week during a graduation ceremony for 2,500 doctors who will be
deployed to work in the some of the country's poorest areas.
"No!" Maduro cried. "It has been lifted up from the hell
where Hugo Chavez found it."
When Chavez took office he created a network of clinics in
impoverished neighborhoods and isolated rural villages, and
brought in tens of thousands of Cuban doctors to staff them.
Also with the help of political allies in Havana, he had
thousands of "community medics" trained to expand coverage. The
government says that since 1999 the number of doctors has risen
to 80 per 100,000 inhabitants, up from 20 per 100,000.
But for thousands of doctors and nurses who gathered in
squares across the country last week to protest against the
shortages, the government's efforts to improve the situation
have only made things worse.
"The health system is in intensive care," said Ana
Contreras, head of the Nursing College of Caracas, at the
demonstration. "We have supplies for about a month and a half,
in the public hospitals as well as in the private sector."
In a sign of the country's political polarization, nearby
hundreds of pro-government medical workers marched to celebrate
the achievements of Chavez's self-styled revolution.
"Up to now we have not had any problems with supplies, and
we continue working perfectly thanks to the Cuba-Venezuela
agreement," said Yasmin Lucchi, 23, a medical student wearing a
necklace decorated with the image of Chavez's eyes.
Patients such as Margot Guerrero - who recently visited
three hospitals in a futile search for drugs to treat stomach
and colon polyps - are becoming increasingly desperate.
"I'm not a Chavista, nor one of the opposition," said the
35-year-old at a street protest. "If I had the chance to meet
Nicolas Maduro, I would tell him health matters to everyone."
