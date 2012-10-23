* Inflation forecast to fall to 14-16 percent

* Heavy state spending underpinned 2012 growth

CARACAS Oct 23 Venezuela's economy is expected to grow 6 percent in 2013 and inflation will drop to between 14 percent and 16 percent, Finance Minister Jorge Giordani said on Tuesday in his budget presentation.

The government's latest forecasts for this year were for growth of around 5 percent and 18 percent inflation.

Heavy government spending ahead of October's presidential vote - when Hugo Chavez won re-election - has underpinned growth this year, but most economists have been warning of a slowdown in 2013 as the state stimulus eases.

Price controls this year have helped curb inflation, though it remains one of the highest in the world.

Giordani told parliament the 2013 budget would be 396.4 billion bolivars - or $92.2 billion at the official exchange rate of 4.3 bolivars to the U.S. dollar.

That represented a 33.1 percent increase on this year's initial budget, although additional special credits are expected to take it to around 530 billion by the end of 2012.