* Inflation forecast to fall to 14-16 percent
* Heavy state spending underpinned 2012 growth
By Eyanir Chinea
CARACAS, Oct 23 Venezuela's economy is expected
to grow 6 percent in 2013 and inflation will slow to between 14
percent and 16 percent, President Hugo Chavez's government said
on Tuesday in its budget presentation to parliament.
Heavy state spending ahead of the Oct. 7 presidential
election, when Chavez won a new six-year term, has underpinned
growth this year, which his administration estimates will be
around 5 percent, with inflation of 18 percent.
Most economists have been warning of a slowdown in the South
American OPEC nation during 2013 as the stimulus eases.
"There will be a drag on growth next year, but Venezuela has
the potential to grow at more than 6 percent," said Central Bank
President Nelson Merentes.
Price controls this year have helped curb inflation,
although it remains one of the highest rates in the world.
Finance Minister Jorge Giordani said the 2013 budget would
be 396.4 billion bolivars, or $92.2 billion at the official
exchange rate of 4.3 bolivars to the U.S. dollar.
That represented a 33.1 percent increase on this year's
initial budget, although additional special credits are expected
to take it to around 530 billion by the end of 2012.
The 2013 budget forecast an average crude oil price of $55
per barrel, but officials routinely underestimate that figure to
allow fiscal flexibility. The average price of Venezuelan oil
exports has been almost $105 per barrel this year.
Venezuela underwent two years of contraction in 2009 and
2010. Chavez says the global financial crisis was the cause,
while critics say his socialist policies were to blame.
Giordani said the government planned to keep the official
exchange rate of 4.3 to the dollar. Many local economists expect
the authorities to order a devaluation next year.