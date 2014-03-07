CARACAS, March 6 Venezuela on Monday will begin
operations of a new currency platform designed to ease the OPEC
nation's dollar shortages through a market-based mechanism, the
country's top economic official said on Thursday.
The platform called Sicad 2 will add a third exchange rate
to the 11-year-old currency controls that sell dollars at 6.3
bolivars for preferential goods and at 11 for other items, both
far below the 80 bolivars that greenbacks fetch on the black
market.
Sicad takes its name from the Spanish acronym for the
Complementary Administration System for Foreign Exchange.
"This mechanism will, as established by the law, allow for
(currency) transactions between private individuals, and it's
going to function soon ... it will begin operations as of
Monday," Economy Vice President Rafael Ramirez said in comments
broadcast on state television.
The black market has steadily strengthened over the last
week after reaching nearly 90 bolivars, driven in part by
expectations that the new system could boost dollar supplies.
The country has suffered chronic shortages of basic goods
ranging from toilet paper to corn flour as the 11-year-old
currency control mechanism has left businesses struggling to
obtain the dollars they need.
The government last month paved the way for Sicad 2 by
reforming the Exchange Crimes Law to allow businesses and
individuals to take part in foreign exchange transactions. That
activity had been previously reserved for the central bank.
Sicad 2 will hold auctions every day, with the amount on
offer to be based on demand rather than a set amount, Ramirez
said last month.
Buyers will not have to describe what the dollars will be
used for when they bid, unlike in other foreign exchange
mechanisms that exist under the currency controls.