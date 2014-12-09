CARACAS Dec 9 Venezuela's economy shrank by 4.2
percent in the first three quarters of 2014, an adviser to the
country's main opposition group said on Tuesday, after almost a
year of official silence about the state of the OPEC nation's
economy.
The central bank has not published any GDP data for this
year and has not revealed inflation figures since August's 63.4
percent 12-month reading, spurring criticism that President
Nicolas Maduro is hiding bad economic news.
"The central bank has not given figures but I'm going to
give them to you," Jose Guerra, a former central bank director
who now works as an adviser to the opposition's Democratic Unity
coalition, told a news conference.
"GDP dropped by 4.4 percent in the first quarter, 4.4
percent in the second quarter and 3.5 percent in the third
quarter," he said, yielding a drop of 4.2 percent for the first
nine months of the year.
Venezuela's economy grew 1.3 percent in 2013.
Guerra said the 2014 data was discussed at a central bank
board of directors meeting, but did not say how he got it.
He served as the central bank's head of economic research
but left in 2005, protesting interference by then President Hugo
Chavez's government.
The central bank did not immediately respond to an email
seeking comment. The information ministry, which handles media
requests for the finance ministry, also did not immediately
respond to an email requesting comment.
Opposition leaders say currency controls that stimulate
capital flight and frequent state takeovers of private
businesses have weakened the country's productive capacity.
Officials have blamed economic problems including soaring
inflation on violent opposition protests earlier this year.
The economic woes, greatly exacerbated by the recent slump
in oil prices to five-year lows, have spurred concerns Venezuela
might default on foreign debt obligations.
Bonds fell sharply on Tuesday, with the benchmark global
2027 dropping 2.1 percent to a bid price of 48.646
with a yield of 20.887 percent.
Maduro has insisted the country will make all its debt
payments and notes the ruling Socialist Party has never
defaulted on its commitments to foreign creditors.
Default concerns have nonetheless pushed the spreads on
Venezuelan bonds to the highest of any emerging market nation.
Venezuelan debt on average pays 23 percentage points more
than comparable U.S. treasury bills - more than quadruple the
spread of Iraq and triple that of Argentina, which is in default
due to a legal battle with creditors.
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth, editing by Andrew Cawthorne and
Tom Brown)