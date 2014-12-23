CARACAS Dec 23 Venezuelan shoppers line up
outside a Caracas liquor store to buy bottles of Buchanan's
12-year Scotch whisky at half the usual cost, a deal made
possible by a state subsidy that gave cheap dollars to import
them.
The same subsidy, provided under the country's three-tiered
exchange control system, helps a Caracas merchant do thriving
business in Canadian pines - a Christmas luxury in the
sweltering tropical nation.
The socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro has
even used the controls to subsidize Barbie dolls for Christmas
shoppers by offering an exchange rate subsidy to toy importers.
But the holiday bargains have a downside: consumers continue
struggling with shortages of staple products ranging from milk
to medical supplies because the exchange control system does not
provide enough greenbacks for businesses to import them.
"What we have here is complete disorder," said Asdrubal
Oliveros of Caracas-based consultancy Ecoanalitica. "They've
provided subsidized currency for things like toys and clothes to
create the sensation that they are relieving shortages."
The 12-year-old currency controls are struggling to allocate
a shrinking number of dollars as tumbling oil prices weaken
state finances, a trend that may spur soaring inflation and
further slow an economy widely believed to be in recession.
Product shortages, consistently a top complaint in the
polls, may weaken the standing of the ruling Socialist Party in
next year's legislative elections as Maduro's popularity has
plummeted to 24 percent, according to pollster Datanalisis.
Medical equipment companies, for instance, received half as
many dollars this year as in 2013 through the currency controls,
which were created by late socialist leader Hugo Chavez in 2003.
Medical essentials such as replacement parts for
radiotherapy equipment and syringes for breast biopsies that
screen for cancer went scarce for much of the year as medical
equipment firms struggled to get dollars to import them.
"Clinics were running out of inventories," said Antonio
Orlando, president of medical equipment firm Meditron and head
of the industry association.
Once those firms did get dollars, they had to pay double to
obtain the hard currency - leaving them with the same exchange
rate as the one used to import the cut-rate Scotch.
Maduro has ruled out lifting the exchange controls, arguing
that would benefit the rich. He says the current problems are in
fact caused by an "economic war" led by opposition businesses
with the support of Washington.
"There have been economic damages, a brutal war over the
course of the year which has worsened and is now heating up on
the international front," he said recently.
The government did not respond to a request for comment on
the exchange controls.
DOLLARS DRY UP
Maduro's government maintains three exchange rates assigned
to different types of products: the best rate of 6.3 bolivars
per dollar for food and medicine, an intermediate rate of around
12 called Sicad I for less important goods, and a
"complementary" third rate of around 50 called Sicad II.
The black market exchange rate is 173 bolivars, and has
depreciated 40 percent since the start of November.
Bottles of 750 ml (25 oz) of Buchanan's 12-year during the
Christmas sale were imported with dollars obtained at the Sicad
I rate and priced at 2,000 bolivars.
That is equivalent to $317 at the strongest official bolivar
rate, $167 at Sicad I, and $40 at Sicad II but just $12 for
anyone who has dollars and is able to change them at the black
market rate.
Consumed in copious quantities from beaches to
dinner-tables, Scotch whisky is virtually a national drink in
Venezuela with sales said to be among the strongest in the
world.
Diageo, the world's largest spirits company that
produces Buchanan's and distributes it in Venezuela, did not
respond to an email seeking comment on the exchange controls.
In November, Maduro launched "Operation Merry Christmas"
that promised to provide cheap goods such as toys for shoppers
weary of inflation that now tops 60 percent.
One downtown Caracas toy store, which also received the
Sicad I rate, sold Barbies for 553 bolivars - a markdown of
almost 80 percent from their prior price of 3,000 bolivars.
"I'm buying six Barbies before they run out," said Carmen
Suarez, a mother of two who recently lined up with a crowd of
anxious shoppers after getting permission to leave work. "They
said I could buy six as long as I didn't buy the same model
twice."
The currency controls have become a primary concern of
foreign investors who believe they are draining international
reserves, potentially forcing Venezuela to default on its debt.
The country's bonds as a result are seen as the riskiest in
the world, and pay investors an average of 10 times what they
would make on similar U.S. Treasury notes.
Maduro dismisses default rumors as a right-wing smear
campaign.
The late Chavez created the currency controls in 2003 to
stem capital flight amid an opposition-led oil industry
shut-down meant to force him from power.
During the oil boom years, the system kept luxury imports
cheap while ensuring pharmacies and grocery stores were well
stocked, bolstering Chavez's popularity during his 14-year rule.
But the system became widely discredited after a central
bank chief estimated that as much as $20 billion had been stolen
through fraud in a single year.
Merchant Enrique Morales says he has been selling about 30
Canadian pine trees per weekend after importing at the Sicad II
exchange rate instead of at the black market rate of three times
that.
"It's a good thing I didn't have to go to the black market,
because nobody would have bought them," Morales said.
