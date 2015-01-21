CARACAS Jan 21 President Nicolas Maduro was set
to make announcements on Venezuela's economy in his annual
speech to parliament later on Wednesday, after several delays to
promised measures to shore up the recession-hit OPEC country.
Economists guess Venezuela may devalue its bolivar currency.
They expect a reduction or suspension of dollar sales at the
lowest official rate of the three-tier currency controls,
currently 6.3 bolivars, to help state coffers amid a tumble in
oil revenues and a black market price for the greenback 27 times
higher.
Yet with his popularity falling, the 52-year-old successor
to socialist leader Hugo Chavez has so far steered clear of
taking socially risky measures, including increasing the price
of the world's cheapest gasoline.
From early December, Maduro has said various times he was
mulling "changes" to Venezuela's Byzantine currency control
system, seen as a major cause of the country's economic crisis,
but then stalled on delivering.
Instead, he has stressed the need for further controls.
"In the message I will give the nation I will announce a set
of measures to accelerate the transition to a productive
socialist economy," Maduro said at the weekend after arriving
from a ten-day trip abroad.
"We have to deepen the model."
Venezuela is suffering a sharp recession, shortages of basic
goods, and an over 60 percent inflation rate. But the government
still maintains popular Chavez-era welfare programs, such as
subsidized food and free health clinics, that benefit millions.
Maduro was due to speak around 5 p.m. local time (2130 GMT)
at the National Assembly, with supporters called to congregate
outside at the same time.
Sensing a souring national mood, the political opposition
has called on Venezuelans to bang pots and pans during Maduro's
speech in a traditional form of protest.
The opposition Democratic Unity coalition has also called
for a peaceful protest march on Saturday, while government
supporters are to rally on Friday.
Both sides are seeking a show of support amid a vicious
blame-game over economic shortages and looming parliamentary
elections expected to be held in December.
Investors and analysts will be scouring Maduro's speech for
details of potential financial deals and any mention of OPEC
policy following his visits to China, Saudi Arabia, Iran,
Russia, Algeria, and Qatar.
(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alden Bentley)