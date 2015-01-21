(Adds IMF economic forecast)

By Alexandra Ulmer

CARACAS Jan 21 President Nicolas Maduro was set to make announcements on Venezuela's economy in his annual speech to parliament on Wednesday, after several delays to promised measures to shore up the recession-hit OPEC country.

Economists guess Venezuela may devalue its bolivar currency, since Maduro has spoken about making unspecified changes to the country's currency controls.

They expect a reduction or suspension of dollar sales at the strongest official rate of the three-tier currency controls, currently 6.3 bolivars, to help state coffers amid a tumble in oil revenues and a black market price for the greenback 27 times higher.

With his popularity falling the successor to socialist leader Hugo Chavez has so far steered clear of taking socially risky measures, including increasing the price of the world's cheapest gasoline.

From early December, Maduro, 52, has said various times he was mulling "changes" to Venezuela's Byzantine currency control system, seen as a major cause of the economic crisis. But he has stalled on delivering.

Instead, he has stressed the need for further controls.

"In the message I will give the nation I will announce a set of measures to accelerate the transition to a productive socialist economy," Maduro said at the weekend after arriving from a near two-week trip abroad.

"We have to deepen the model."

Venezuela is suffering a sharp recession and shortages of basic goods. Inflation has surpassed 60 percent. But the government still maintains popular Chavez-era welfare programs, such as subsidized food and free health clinics, that benefit millions.

In one of the grimmest forecasts yet, the IMF estimated on Wednesday that Venezuela's economy will contract 7 percent this year, in part due to the oil slump, according to a blog post by its western hemisphere department director Alejandro Werner.

Maduro was due to speak around 5 p.m. local time (2130 GMT) at the National Assembly, with supporters called to congregate outside at the same time.

The political opposition has called on Venezuelans to bang pots and pans during Maduro's speech in a traditional form of protest. The opposition Democratic Unity coalition has also called for a peaceful protest march on Saturday. Government supporters are to rally on Friday.

Both sides are seeking a show of support amid a vicious blame-game over economic shortages and looming parliamentary elections expected to be held in December.

Investors and analysts will scour Maduro's speech for details of potential financial deals and any mention of OPEC policy following his visits to China, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, Algeria, and Qatar. (Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Alden Bentley and David Gregorio)