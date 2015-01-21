(Adds IMF economic forecast)
By Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS Jan 21 President Nicolas Maduro was set
to make announcements on Venezuela's economy in his annual
speech to parliament on Wednesday, after several delays to
promised measures to shore up the recession-hit OPEC country.
Economists guess Venezuela may devalue its bolivar currency,
since Maduro has spoken about making unspecified changes to the
country's currency controls.
They expect a reduction or suspension of dollar sales at the
strongest official rate of the three-tier currency controls,
currently 6.3 bolivars, to help state coffers amid a tumble in
oil revenues and a black market price for the greenback 27 times
higher.
With his popularity falling the successor to socialist
leader Hugo Chavez has so far steered clear of taking socially
risky measures, including increasing the price of the world's
cheapest gasoline.
From early December, Maduro, 52, has said various times he
was mulling "changes" to Venezuela's Byzantine currency control
system, seen as a major cause of the economic crisis. But he has
stalled on delivering.
Instead, he has stressed the need for further controls.
"In the message I will give the nation I will announce a set
of measures to accelerate the transition to a productive
socialist economy," Maduro said at the weekend after arriving
from a near two-week trip abroad.
"We have to deepen the model."
Venezuela is suffering a sharp recession and shortages of
basic goods. Inflation has surpassed 60 percent. But the
government still maintains popular Chavez-era welfare programs,
such as subsidized food and free health clinics, that benefit
millions.
In one of the grimmest forecasts yet, the IMF estimated on
Wednesday that Venezuela's economy will contract 7 percent this
year, in part due to the oil slump, according to a blog post by
its western hemisphere department director Alejandro Werner.
Maduro was due to speak around 5 p.m. local time (2130 GMT)
at the National Assembly, with supporters called to congregate
outside at the same time.
The political opposition has called on Venezuelans to bang
pots and pans during Maduro's speech in a traditional form of
protest. The opposition Democratic Unity coalition has also
called for a peaceful protest march on Saturday. Government
supporters are to rally on Friday.
Both sides are seeking a show of support amid a vicious
blame-game over economic shortages and looming parliamentary
elections expected to be held in December.
Investors and analysts will scour Maduro's speech for
details of potential financial deals and any mention of OPEC
policy following his visits to China, Saudi Arabia, Iran,
Russia, Algeria, and Qatar.
