CARACAS Feb 10 Venezuela on Tuesday will unveil
a new foreign exchange system that is likely to ease the
country's three-tiered currency controls but would also mean a
hefty devaluation of the bolivar currency.
Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco and Central Bank President
Nelson Merentes were to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. local
time (1030 EST/1530 GMT) on a "new exchange scheme," the
government said.
The currency controls have been providing dollars at three
different rates: 6.3 bolivars for food and medicine, and two
complementary rates of around 12 bolivars and 52 bolivars for
other goods through systems known as Sicad I and Sicad II.
On the black market, the dollar is selling for nearly 190
bolivars, according to widely referenced website dolartoday.com.
President Nicolas Maduro in January said the government
would keep the preferential rate of 6.3 bolivars, maintain Sicad
I at a yet-to-be-announced rate, and replace Sicad II with a new
supply-and-demand driven platform.
Brokerage operators who have been discussing the new system
with officials told Reuters that the idea was to allow the
bolivar to trade on that platform at a rate nearer the black
market, at least double the current weakest level of 52.
The operators said authorities were projecting the black
market price could come down to between 120 and 140 bolivars
once the third system opens.
The Central Bank and state oil company PDVSA would be
allowed to sell foreign currency via this mechanism, the sources
said, with a projected daily offer of between $30 million and
$45 million. The Central Bank would retain a power of veto over
all operations, they added.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they are
not authorized to speak publicly about the issue.
Venezuela had the worst economic performance in Latin
America last year with 2.8 percent GDP contraction and
officially-estimated 64 percent inflation.
The 12-year-old exchange controls have steadily reduced
dollar disbursals amid declining oil prices, spurring shortages
of products such as detergent and milk as companies have been
unable to import machinery and raw materials.
The new exchange rate is likely to affect U.S. corporate
giants with exposure to Venezuela because the government has not
allowed them to repatriate revenue from operations.
At least 40 major U.S. companies, including General Motors
Co, household goods maker Procter & Gamble Co and
drugmaker Merck & Co Inc, together carry at least $11
billion of bolivar assets on their books.
(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)