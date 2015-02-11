(Updates with analyst comment, bond and CDS prices)
By Brian Ellsworth and Daniel Bases
CARACAS/NEW YORK Feb 11 Venezuela's
dollar-denominated bonds tumbled on Wednesday after the
government announced a new foreign exchange platform that was
seen as insufficient to resolve an economic crisis and ease
fears of a possible bond default.
The OPEC nation on Tuesday unveiled a new free-floating
currency platform called Simadi, the third system in a
three-tier exchange control mechanism meant to bolster state
coffers.
Venezuela faces a potential gap in funding in 2015 given
what it owes to foreigners holding U.S. dollar denominated debt.
Siobhan Morden, a veteran emerging market debt strategist
and head of Latin America strategy at Jeffries in New York
believes the government needs to fill a $14 billion hole in its
balance sheet in order to meet its obligations.
"Maybe they can do something that is extremely creative that
enables them to get through this year. But as it stands right
now, with all the resources I am looking at, they are
underfunded," said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America
strategy at Jefferies in New York.
If President Nicolas Maduro can make it through this year,
that funding gap increases to roughly $26 billion in 2016,
Morden said.
"Then they are absolutely, completely underfunded for 2016.
But that is assuming they make it through this year. I would say
there is still a high probability of default this year," she
said.
Critics pointed out that the changes to the 12-year-old
currency control system did not remove two heavily over valued
exchange rates, which will limit the government's ability to
save hard currency amid a drastic fall in oil revenues.
"The persistence of large distortions in the FX market will
make it more difficult for the government to make necessary
savings in the new scenario of lower oil prices," wrote
Alejandro Grisanti of Barclays. "In such conditions, scarcity
and inflation problems could continue to deepen."
Benchmark Venezuelan government debt fell sharply because
the new plan underwhelmed the the market. Simadi was seen as
marginal tinkering at best, even if it was a step in the right
direction toward reform.
Venezuela's Global 2027 bond fell 3.49 points in price to
bid 40.005, driving the yield up to 25.12 percent.
An investor wanting to insure a $10 million portfolio of
Venezuelan sovereign bonds for five years would need to spend
$6.52 million upfront versus $6.32 million on Tuesday, according
to data provider Markit.
State-owned oil company PDVSA's bonds declined as well.
It's benchmark 2024 bond dropped 1.36 points in
price to bid 32.64, with yield up to nearly 25 percent.
A plunge in oil prices has left Venezuela's state-led model
created by late socialist leader Hugo Chavez struggling with
shortages, swelling grocery lines and recession.
The country's dollar-denominated bonds are now trading at
distressed levels and on average their yields pay 27 percentage
points more than similar U.S. Treasury bills due to concerns of
a possible default.
Maduro insists the country will meet all foreign debt
commitments without cutting social spending plans or scrapping
the currency control system.
CORPORATE WRITE-DOWNS
Bonds had jumped on Tuesday in expectation that the new
system would imply a large devaluation, which is generally
viewed positively by bondholders because it frees up more hard
currency for debt service.
Officials did not say what the exchange rate would be on the
new system, insisting it would be determined by supply and
demand once the market kicks off in the coming days.
Business leaders in Venezuela have given little detailed
reaction to the change, though some said the free-floating
mechanism was a welcome, albeit limited, move.
"The government is recognizing that supply and demand must
set prices," said Jorge Roig, head of the main business group
Fedecamaras, in reference to the new system.
"A bit of liberalism isn't a bad thing."
The three-tiered system will now comprise the preferential
rate of 6.3 bolivars per dollar for food and medicine, a
complementary rate of 12 bolivars for other goods through a
system called Sicad, and the floating rate via Simadi.
Local consultancy Ecoanalitica estimated the new rate would
start between 130 and 140 bolivars.
The group added that the weighted average exchange rate for
2015 would be 46.6 bolivars per dollar compared with 20.3
bolivars in 2014, which would imply a devaluation of 56 percent.
That could force another round of hefty write-downs by
foreign companies with exposure to Venezuela including General
Motors Co, household goods maker Procter & Gamble Co
and Spanish telecom giant Telefonica.
(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, W Simon and Andrew Hay)