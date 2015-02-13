CARACAS Feb 13 Venezuelans puzzled on Friday
over the impact of a complicated currency devaluation and
fretted that dire product shortages in the OPEC nation's
recession-hit economy would not go away.
President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government on Thursday
unveiled a 69 percent devaluation via a new "free floating"
currency system known as Simadi, the third of three-tier
exchange controls created by his predecessor Hugo Chavez.
"They're doing this because they don't have any money," said
an 83-year-old man, who only gave his name as Felix, standing in
a senior citizens' line with about 50 other people to buy rice
and coffee at a Caracas supermarket.
"This is not going to solve the problem. We're going to keep
waiting in line to buy anything we need."
The Simadi system has an exchange rate of 170 bolivars per
dollar, but state officials insist most of the country's foreign
exchange will be sold at two preferential rates: 6.3 for
essential goods such as food staples, and 12 for other sectors.
The country's central bank administers dollars at those two
rates, but importers complain that allocations are limited,
often delayed and require overwhelming paperwork.
Dollars on the black market fetch 190 bolivars.
The two preferential exchange rates of 6.3 and 12 can help
keep prices down for food and medicine, but businesses
consistently struggle to get dollars at the rate, which means
they cannot bring in raw materials or machine parts.
As a result, there are shortages of basic consumption goods
ranging from chicken to laundry detergent, leading to occasional
scuffles for scarce products.
The scarcities and lines have contributed to a dip in
Maduro's approval - to 22 percent according to one pollster -
and has given opponents hope of wresting control of parliament
from the ruling Socialist Party in a vote later this year.
Maduro says the country is a victim of an "economic war,"
and points out that Venezuelans are generally better off and
better fed now than they were before Chavez took office in 1999.
IMPACT ON CORPORATE ACCOUNTS
The devaluation is likely to ripple across the balance
sheets of foreign corporations with significant exposure to
Venezuela, ranging from household products maker Kimberly-Clark
Corp to oil services company Schlumberger NV.
Venezuelan bonds were up on Friday after the release of the
exchange rate, as devaluations tend to reduce the cost of
imports and free up more hard currency to pay debt.
The benchmark Global 2027 was up 0.603 points
to a price of 41.570 and a yield of 24.261 percent.
Economists believe the benefits of devaluing are muted
because the new Simadi system will only receive a fraction of
the dollars that the government sells, with the vast majority
being sold at preferential rates.
Essentially, those who cannot get dollars at the other two
rates will try to get the Simadi rate of 170.
"We remain skeptical about the impact this three-tiered FX
system will have on an already stagflationary economy," wrote
UBS economists in a research note. "We believe that Simadi will,
at most, remain a rather marginal FX allocation system."
Venezuela's bonds are trading at distressed levels on
concerns that the rout in oil prices could prompt a default, and
on average pay 26 percentage points more than comparable U.S.
Treasury bills. Maduro dismisses default talk as ill-intentioned
rumor mongering.
Unlike previous devaluations, when Venezuelans crowded
electronics shops to pick up appliances before prices rose,
lines were scant on Friday because low inventories have left
shelves largely bare.
"The last televisions we sold arrived in November and were
gone the same day," said a salesman at one popular electronics
shop, who asked not to be named. "If they come at the black
market rate, I think people would buy them no matter the price."
Other Venezuelans worried that inflation, already the worst
in the Americas at an officially estimated 64 percent last year,
would spike even further. "Everything's going to carry on being
tough," said a 38-year-old woman, who gave her name only as
Josefina, in a Caracas shopping line of about 100 people.
Opposition leaders complained that Maduro had disguised the
devaluation, which came via an Excel sheet on the central bank's
web site, and sought to distract Venezuelans by simultaneously
denouncing a coup plot in the air force.
(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Jeffrey Benkoe)