CARACAS Nov 19 Venezuela's foreign income fell
64 percent this year due to the global fall in oil prices,
President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday.
The decline has led to major shortages and an economic
crisis ahead of legislative elections on Dec. 6 that will be the
toughest test yet for the socialist leader.
"Revenue in dollars entering the country from oil and other
things this year decreased 64 percent, nearly a financial
catastrophe," Maduro said, speaking in the eastern coastal city
of Cumana.
"If there were an oligarch sitting here, what would he have
done? Frozen salaries, pensions? Would he have maintained
(housing, welfare)? He would have said 'No, there are no more
houses.'"
Maduro went on to announce in detail the number of houses
built for the poor in various parts of the country, to cheers
from the crowd.
However, Venezuela is suffering from the lack of foreign
income. Imports have dwindled, leading to shortages of the most
basic goods.
Inflation is thought to be in triple figures and the local
currency has tanked 80 percent on the black market this year
alone.
The OPEC nation receives 96 percent of its foreign income
from oil.
The country's oil on Thursday sold for $34.25 per barrel,
slightly up from the previous day at $34.10, Maduro
added.
