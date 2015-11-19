CARACAS Nov 19 Venezuela's foreign income fell 64 percent this year due to the global fall in oil prices, President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday.

The decline has led to major shortages and an economic crisis ahead of legislative elections on Dec. 6 that will be the toughest test yet for the socialist leader.

"Revenue in dollars entering the country from oil and other things this year decreased 64 percent, nearly a financial catastrophe," Maduro said, speaking in the eastern coastal city of Cumana.

"If there were an oligarch sitting here, what would he have done? Frozen salaries, pensions? Would he have maintained (housing, welfare)? He would have said 'No, there are no more houses.'"

Maduro went on to announce in detail the number of houses built for the poor in various parts of the country, to cheers from the crowd.

However, Venezuela is suffering from the lack of foreign income. Imports have dwindled, leading to shortages of the most basic goods.

Inflation is thought to be in triple figures and the local currency has tanked 80 percent on the black market this year alone.

The OPEC nation receives 96 percent of its foreign income from oil.

The country's oil on Thursday sold for $34.25 per barrel, slightly up from the previous day at $34.10, Maduro added. (Reporting by Girish Gupta; Editing by Dan Grebler)