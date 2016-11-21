CARACAS Nov 21 Venezuela's bolivar currency
weakened on Monday past 2,000 per dollar on the black market for
the first time following a 44.82 percent depreciation in the
last month, according to website DolarToday.
The government of President Nicolas Maduro maintains
exchange controls that sell one U.S. dollar for every 10
bolivars to import priority goods such as food and medicine. The
system also sells a dollar for every 660 bolivars for
non-essential items.
But businesses frequently buy on less favorable terms on the
black market because they cannot obtain dollars at either of the
more preferential rates.
Venezuela is struggling with runaway inflation and
Soviet-style product shortages as a result of a decaying
socialist economic system and low oil prices that have cut into
hard currency earnings. Maduro has said his government is victim
of an "economic war."
The black market is used as a benchmark by Venezuelan
businesses seeking to set prices and foreign investors gauging
the health of the economy.
DolarToday on Monday showed the rate reaching 2,192.65.
The sharp depreciation followed 14.2 percent increase in the
total supply of bolivars in the last month, according to central
bank statistics. Adding bolivars to the economy generally puts
pressure on the exchange rate.
The funds that banks have available to make commercial
loans, an indicator known as "excess bank reserves," nearly
tripled in the same period, according to the central bank.
(Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Diane Craft)