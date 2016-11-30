CARACAS Nov 30 Venezuela's bolivar currency
tumbled past the psychological barrier of 4,000 per dollar on
the black market on Wednesday, racking up a 10 percent
depreciation since Monday and fueling concerns about the
crisis-stricken OPEC nation's economy.
The black market rate has weakened 62 percent this month
amid Soviet-style product shortages and a crippling recession
that have become the norm in Venezuela's steadily unraveling
socialist economy.
The rate reached 4,121 according to website DolarToday,
which is a primary reference for the black market rate even
though President Nicolas Maduro as well as many of his critics
complain the rate lacks transparency and is subject to
manipulation.
The black market had remained steady at around 1,200
bolivars for several months, but was boosted by the payment of
legally mandated Christmas bonuses as well as an 11 percent
increase in money supply in November.
Basic purchases such as a few days worth of groceries often
require stacks of 100-bolivar notes, the largest denomination.
A brick-sized package of 1,000 of the smallest bill, a
two-bolivar note, buys a loaf of sandwich bread. Fifteen years
ago, one individual note of equivalent value would have bought a
modest lunch.
Maduro says his government is the victim of an "economic
war" led by business with the backing of Washington. Opposition
leaders say the situation is largely the result of dysfunctional
state controls that cripple the economy.
Venezuela's central bank is preparing to launch a
500-bolivar note, Socialist Party legislator Ricardo Sanguino
said on Tuesday. Bankers and economists say the government
should issue bills of much larger denominated because 500
bolivars only buys two packages of chewing gum, two packs of
soda crackers, or five loose cigarettes.
The country maintains an exchange control system that sells
dollars at a rate of 10 bolivars for food and medicine and 661
bolivars for less important items. But businesses and
individuals say they rarely get access to those rates and thus
end up using the much less favorable black market.
Venezuelans complain of long lines at banks and withdrawal
limits that turn even basic purchases into a headache.
"The bank teller told me that they're only allow withdrawals
of 10,000 bolivars, but that isn't even enough to buy two bags
of laundry detergent," said Luis Cote, 38, a teacher, as he was
leaving a bank in the city of San Cristobal near the border with
neighboring Colombia.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth, additional reporting by Anggy
Polanco in San Cristobal; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and
Jonathan Oatis)