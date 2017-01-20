(Adds comment from economy vice president)
By Corina Pons
CARACAS Jan 20 Venezuelan consumer prices rose
800 percent in 2016 while the economy shrank 18.6 percent,
according to preliminary central bank figures seen by Reuters,
the sharpest economic contraction in 13 years and the worst
inflation reading on record.
An extended slump in oil prices has turned the OPEC nation's
once-prosperous economy into a mirror of the latter day Soviet
Union, with rampant product shortages forcing some to skip meals
and wait hours in food lines.
President Nicolas Maduro's government blames the situation
on an "economic war" led by political adversaries with the help
of the United States. As the problems mounted, the central bank
stopped releasing quarterly and monthly economic indicators.
The oil sector, which provides nearly all of Venezuela's
hard currency, in 2016 shrank 12.7 percent, according to an
excerpt of a document containing the figures that was shown to
Reuters. The non-oil sector shrank by 19.5 percent, according to
the document.
The figures could be changed in the process of approval by
the central bank's board of directors, according to a source
with direct knowledge of the situation.
Economy Vice President Ramon Lobo played down the inflation
figure reported by Reuters while speaking with journalists on
Friday, but declined to offer a figure himself.
"Let's wait until the central bank announces it, but that
figure is totally crazy," said Lobo, though he acknowledged that
"the economy is facing a difficult situation."
In 2015, the economy contracted 5.7 percent while inflation
reached 180.9 percent, the central bank said last year.
Maduro accuses opposition-linked businesses of artificially
creating economic problems. He says inflation is the result of
speculative price-gouging by unscrupulous capitalists, and
insists workers are better off as a result of minimum wage
increases in 2016 that totaled 454 percent.
"In a year we have raised minimum wage five times, and I say
today that (those increases) are well above 2016 inflation," he
said during a news conference earlier this week, without
offering an inflation figure.
The country's currency controls have left businesses unable
to obtain dollars, meaning merchants struggle to stock shelves
and factories sit idle for lack of raw materials or machine
parts. Venezuelans last year began crossing into neighboring
Brazil and Colombia in droves to buy groceries.
Investor concern that Venezuela may not be able to continue
servicing its foreign debt has made its bonds among the
highest-yielding emerging market securities, paying investors on
average 21 percentage points more than similar U.S. Treasury
notes.
Maduro has dismissed rumors that the country or state oil
company PDVSA could default, noting that the ruling
Socialist Party has never missed a bond payment.
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Alan Crosby)