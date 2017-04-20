By Girish Gupta and Corina Pons
| CARACAS, April 20
CARACAS, April 20 Annual inflation in crisis-hit
Venezuela last year reached 274 percent, according to data the
central bank provided to the International Monetary Fund,
although many economists believe the true figure is far more
alarming.
In the midst of a bruising economic crisis, the leftist
government of President Nicolas Maduro has not published
inflation data for more than a year.
Venezuelan consultancy Ecoanalitica says inflation was 525
percent last year and New York-based investment bank Torino
Capital - using one popular food item as a proxy - put it at 453
percent.
Maduro himself last year increased the minimum wage by 454
percent, saying the rise was to offset inflation.
The central bank did not immediately respond to a request
for information.
A wave of anti-government unrest is underway across the
country. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets on
Wednesday, only to be dispersed with tear gas and water cannons.
One factor for high inflation is Venezuela's soaring money
supply, up more than 200 percent in the last year, its fastest
rise since records began in 1940.
Purchasing power has eroded and salaries annihilated as a
result. On the black market, $1,000 in savings when Maduro was
elected in 2013 would now be worth less than $5.
The bolivar currency has fallen 76 percent in the last year
against the U.S. dollar.
Inflation is one facet of the OPEC member's crippling
economic crisis, as it contributes to putting basic food
products out of reach for millions. Maduro blames the problems
on an "economic war" being waged against it by the U.S.
government and opposition "terrorists."
Many economists blame strict currency and price controls.
The IMF figure places Venezuela as the country with the
second highest inflation in the world, after South Sudan which
last year clocked inflation of 480 percent. The IMF did not
receive Gross Domestic Product data from Venezuela's central
bank.
(Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Grant McCool)