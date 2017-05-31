CARACAS May 31 Venezuela's central bank said on Wednesday that the exchange rate of its new Dicom currency auction system was 2,010 bolivars per dollar, a steep devaluation from the previous rate of around 728 bolivars.

The first auction saw some $24 million sold off, a low amount that suggests that this new mechanism will again fail to assuage demand for greenbacks in the crisis-hit OPEC nation. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)