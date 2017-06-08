(Adds context, details on CAF financing to Venezuela)
By Corina Pons and Eyanir Chinea
CARACAS, June 8 Venezuela has missed a $30
million interest payment to Latin American development bank CAF,
two legislative sources said on Thursday, adding that this
activates a 30-day grace period to make the payment.
The OPEC member is struggling to service its heavy debt
burden as its state-led socialist economy unravels under low oil
prices, with bond yields among the highest of any emerging
market country because of investor concerns of default.
President Nicolas Maduro insists his government will meet
all debt obligations and dismisses talk of default as
conspiracy by political adversaries.
The sources, who asked not to be identified, did not know
which loans were associated with the interest payments in
question. It was not immediately evident whether failure to make
the payment within the grace period would immediately leave
Venezuela in default.
A CAF source who asked not to be identified said Venezuela
has missed interest payment deadlines in the past but always
ended up paying.
Caracas-based CAF, which is owned by 19 countries primarily
in Latin America and the Caribbean and 13 private banks in the
region, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Venezuela's Information Ministry, which handles media
inquiries for the Finance Ministry, did not respond to an email
request for comment.
Venezuela received $1.9 billion in disbursements from CAF
between 2012 and 2016, according to its 2016 annual report.
CAF in 2016 approved $541 million in operations for
Venezuela including $400 million for urban development, $40
million for potable water systems, and a renewal of a $101
million credit line to state development bank Bandes, the annual
report said.
Opposition leaders have for months pushed major banks not to
provide new financing to Maduro's government.
Julio Borges, leader of the opposition-controlled Congress,
last week excoriated Goldman Sachs and Japanese investment bank
Nomura for buying a combined total of $2.9 billion in bonds
issued by state oil company PDVSA.
(Reporting by Corino Pons and Eyanir Chinea; Additional
reporting by Diego Ore and Brian Ellsworth; editing by Grant
McCool)