By Andrew Cawthorne and Carlos Rawlins
CARACAS Nov 9 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro's socialist government "occupied" a chain of electronics
stores on Saturday in a high-profile crackdown on what it views
as price-gouging hobbling the country's economy.
Authorities arrested various managers of the five-store,
500-employee Daka chain, sent soldiers into the shops, and
forced the company to start selling products at cheaper prices.
That brought crowds of bargain-hunters to Daka outlets, and
sparked looting at one store in the central city of Valencia.
"Inflation's killing us. I'm not sure if this was the right
way, but something had to be done. I think it's right to make
people sell things at fair prices," said Carlos Rangel, 37,
among about 500 people queuing outside a Daka store in Caracas.
Maduro, who accuses rich businessmen and right-wing
political foes backed by Washington of waging an economic "war"
against him, said the occupation of Daka was simply the "tip of
the iceberg" in a nationwide drive against speculators.
In a speech to the nation on Saturday evening, he condemned
the looting reported in Valencia, but said it was an isolated
incident and the real criminals were unscrupulous businessmen
exploiting Venezuelans with unjustified price hikes.
"The ones who have looted Venezuela are you, bourgeois
parasites," Maduro said, accusing Daka of raising some prices of
products beyond 1,000 percent of cost. He showed particular
astonishment at a washing-machine on sale for 54,000 bolivars
($8,571 at the official exchange rate of 6.3 to the dollar).
"We're going to comb the whole nation in the next few days.
This robbery of the people has to stop," Maduro said. "You've
not seen anything. This is the just the little tip of the
iceberg."
At Daka's flagship store in Caracas, soldiers organized
hundreds of people into queues, making lists before calling them
in one-by-one. Rangel had waited overnight, with various
relatives, and was hoping to find a cheap TV.
In Valencia, Twitter users posted images of people running
out of the Daka shop with TVs and boxes of goods.
Maduro's measure, after weeks of warnings of a pre-Christmas
push against private businesses to keep prices down, recalled
the sweeping and often theatrical takeovers during the 14-year
government of his predecessor, Hugo Chavez.
But Maduro, who took over in April after Chavez's death from
cancer, has stopped short of any more of the outright
nationalizations that characterized his mentor's rule.
Economic officials were fanning across Venezuela on
Saturday, entering other shops to check prices in a
pre-Christmas offensive by the government.
ELECTION LOOMS
Critics say Venezuela's runaway inflation - the annual rate
is now 54 percent, the highest since Chavez came to power in
1999 - is due to economic mismanagement and the failure of
socialist policies rather than unscrupulous retailers.
Opponents say excessive government controls and persecution
of the private sector are to blame for shortages of basic goods
ranging from flour to toilet paper, and for price distortions
and corruption caused by a black-market currency rate nearly 10
times higher than the official price.
"This ridiculous show they've mounted with Daka is a
not-very-subtle warning to us all," said one Venezuelan
businessman who imports electronic goods and is an opposition
supporter.
Under price controls set up a decade ago, the state sells a
limited amount of dollars at 6.3 bolivars, but given the short
supply, some importers complain they are forced into a black
market where the price is nearly tenfold higher.
"Because they don't allow me to buy dollars at the official
rate of 6.3, I have to buy goods with black market dollars at
about 60 bolivars, so how can I be expected to sell things at a
loss? Can my children eat with that?" said the businessman, who
asked not to be identified.
Maduro retains support from large sections of the
population, particularly the poor who benefit from massive state
welfare programs and who remain loyal to Chavez's dying
exhortation to support his chosen successor.
But the economic problems - in an OPEC country with the
world's largest oil reserves - have begun weighing on Maduro's
popularity, which dropped 10 points in recent months to 41
percent according to a recent survey by pollster Datanalisis.
The economy is the No. 1 issue going into local elections
next month that are Maduro's first test at the polls since
narrowly beating opposition leader Henrique Capriles in the
April presidential vote to replace Chavez.
Capriles is trying to cast the Dec. 8 nationwide municipal
elections as a referendum on Maduro.
"Never in our history have we had anyone so incompetent in
Miraflores," Capriles tweeted on Saturday, referring to the
presidential palace. "Everything Maduro does means more
destruction of the economy and investor flight."
Many economists are predicting a devaluation of Venezuela's
bolivar currency after the elections, perhaps in early 2014, but
senior officials have repeatedly denied that.
"Venezuela's immense resource base means it is not on the
verge of collapse or default," David Smilde, a sociology
professor at the University of Georgia who has studied Venezuela
for 20 years, said in a recent blog on the economy.
"But it is sliding into serious economic dysfunction and
that could seriously undercut Chavismo's viability as a
democratically supported political project."
Daka officials could not be reached for comment.