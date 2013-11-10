CARACAS Nov 10 President Nicolas Maduro's
government announced arrests of both store managers and looters
on Sunday as part of what it calls an "economic war" in
Venezuela between the socialist state and unscrupulous
businessmen.
In a major pre-Christmas offensive reminiscent of the late
President Hugo Chavez's dramatic style, Maduro has sent soldiers
to "occupy" one chain of electronics stores and inspectors into
scores of others to check for price-gouging.
Thousands of Venezuelans have been flocking to electronics
stores, hoping to take advantage of new "fair prices" the
government is imposing, sometimes half the previous cost.
However, scenes of looting on Saturday at a store belonging
to the occupied electronics chain, Daka, have left many
Venezuelans ashamed and fueled opposition claims that Maduro is
stirring chaos rather than defending the poor.
Authorities announced that five managers, from the local
Daka, JVG and Krash, would be prosecuted on charges of
unjustified price hikes after importing products with dollars
obtained at the official exchange rate of 6.3 bolivars.
Officials have displayed for cameras TV's, washing-machines
and air-conditioning units whose prices they say have been hiked
1,000 percent or more by get-rich-quick businessmen.
Many shop owners justify this year's spiraling prices -
annual inflation has hit 54 percent - by saying they are forced
to buy greenbacks for imports on an illegal black market at
nearly 10 times the official rate.
Five people accused of looting Daka's store in the central
city of Valencia have also been arrested, the Attorney General's
office said in a statement.
Some Twitter users circulated more images on Sunday of
crowds and jostling outside some shops around Venezuela. But
there appeared to be no more outright looting as was seen in
Valencia, where dozens of people were caught on camera running
out of the Daka outlet with flat-screen TVs and boxes.
'BOURGEOIS PARASITES'
Vice-President Jorge Arreaza promised no let-up in the
government's drive to lower prices.
"The Bolivarian government's actions against speculators
have been and will be firm," he said, using a name that his late
father-in-law Chavez added to the government's formal title in
honor of independence hero Simon Bolivar.
"We are going to protect the people from bourgeois parasites
... We ask for trust and calm."
Seven months after Maduro narrowly beat opposition leader
Henrique Capriles at a presidential election to replace his
mentor Chavez, Venezuela is once again consumed by bitter
politicking ahead of local municipal elections next month.
At the heart of the campaign is who takes blame for the
country's economic problems: price rises that are hitting the
poor majority hard despite the government's oil-fueled subsidies
and welfare programs, shortages of basic products from toilet
paper to milk, and a convoluted currency market.
Former bus-driver Maduro, 50, is reviving Chavez's old bete
noire, private businessmen, in an aggressive message that he
calculates will appeal to his working-class support base.
But critics say the government has only itself to blame for
the problems due to excessive state controls, persecution of the
private sector, corruption, failed nationalizations and lack of
foreign currency for importers.
Capriles, the 40-year-old governor of Miranda state, and
other opposition leaders are urging Venezuelans to punish
Maduro's mayoral candidates at the Dec. 8 nationwide vote.
They hope that may be a prelude to his exit from power,
though unless Maduro were to resign, the only constitutional
tactic the opposition has is a recall referendum in 2016.
"It's clearer and clearer every day that Maduro is a failed
puppet of the Cuban government," Capriles fumed on Sunday.
"Every time he opens his mouth, he scares away the investments
that create employment and he worsens the crisis."
While plenty of economists believe Venezuela is in a mess,
with foreign exchange reforms urgently overdue, they also point
out that the South American nation has the world's largest oil
reserves with ample capacity to repay its debt.
An increasing number of Venezuelans of all political
persuasions are fed up with the continued polarization of their
nation after 14 years of aggressive confrontations under Chavez,
who died of cancer in March.
"I'm past caring if we have a socialist, capitalist or
Martian in power. He can be a bus-driver or a bourgeois. I just
want competence and calm," said Andreina Gonzalez, a 41-year-old
housewife, leaving a Roman Catholic church in Caracas where
prayers were said for the state of the nation on Sunday morning.
"This is one of the most beautiful and resource-rich
countries on earth. Why are we all messing it up?"
Illustrating that disenchantment, ratings for both Maduro
and Capriles have fallen since the April poll, when just 1.5
percentage points or about 210,000 votes separated them.