CARACAS Nov 12 Venezuelan bonds dropped sharply
on Tuesday after President Nicolas Maduro ordered a military
takeover of an electronics chain and authorities arrested dozens
of people for purported price gouging.
The country's sovereign global bonds, which did not trade on
Monday due to a market holiday, were down 5.66 percent,
according to the JPMorgan EMBI+ Index's returns, compared with a
drop of 0.89 percent for the broader emerging market index.
The benchmark Venezuela Global 27, due in
2027, was down 2.51 points, or 3.27 percent, at a bid price of
74.79 yielding 13.27 percent.
"(The bond price drops are) definitely a reaction to the
perception that the government is ordering a semi-organized
episode of looting," said one Wall Street source who asked not
to be identified, referring to the government forcing shops to
slash prices on goods deemed to be sold at usurious and
"speculative" prices.
The country's chief state prosecutor on Monday night said
authorities have arrested 28 people since Saturday for selling
goods at "speculative" prices and assigned 50 state prosecutors
to focus on crimes related to usury.
Among those detained were various managers of the five-store
Daka electronics chain. Under Maduro's orders soldiers occupied
Daka outlets and forced the company to start selling products at
chaper prices.
Shortages of consumer goods and inflation that soared above
54 percent have turned the economy into an increasingly
important concern for Venezuelans, who on Dec. 8 will vote for
mayors in municipal elections.
The weekend was marred by looting in at least one
establishment in the city of Valencia, where dozens of people
were caught on camera running out of a well-known electronics
outlet with flat-screen TVs and boxes.
"Some of the headlines over the weekend related to government
intervention in certain retail outlets, and subsequent reports
of looting, seemed like a taste of a much less manageable social
and political backdrop," said J.P. Morgan in a research note
circulated on Tuesday.
For a variety of reasons, it said it moved Venezuela from
"overweight" to "neutral" in its EMBIG emerging market global
bond portfolio.
In Venezuela, long lines persisted on Monday and Tuesday as
consumers flocked to stores in hopes of finding bargains.
Some shops had remained closed as they scrambled to change
prices or sought to fend off crowds, but Maduro on Monday night
gave a deadline of mid-day Tuesday to open.
Maduro said Congress this week will approve his request for
decree powers, which he said he would use to limit profit
margins of Venezuelan businesses.
He blames the current problems on an "economic war" he says
is backed by opposition leaders and political adversaries in
Washington, and has vowed to step up inspections of private
businesses in the coming days to ensure they sell goods at "fair
prices."
Critics say the economic situation is the result of a
corruption-plagued exchange control system, a vast expansion of
monetary liquidity, and intrusive regulations that limit
productivity by stifling domestic industry.