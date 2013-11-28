UPDATE 2-China crude oil imports shatter record, top U.S. intake
* March crude imports 9.17 mln bpd, previous record 8.57 mln bpd
CARACAS Nov 28 The Venezuelan central bank president denied on Thursday that Caracas is carrying out any transactions with Wall Street banks, a day after a senior government source said it was evaluating a swap agreement involving its gold reserves.
Asked about reports the government was seeking to fortify its dollar supplies via such a deal, central bank chief Eudomar Tovar said there were proposals, but nothing more.
He denied there was a stagflationary situation in the OPEC nation, and told a news conference the government's 6 percent economic growth target for this year would not be met.
He said there would be growth, but did not offer a new number.
* March crude imports 9.17 mln bpd, previous record 8.57 mln bpd
JAKARTA, April 13 Washington has billed Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Indonesia next week as a booster for the Strategic Partnership between the world's second- and third-largest democracies, but a raft of bilateral tensions could sap the goodwill from his trip.