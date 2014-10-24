CARACAS Oct 23 President Nicolas Maduro's
government said on Thursday it had taken over warehouses around
Venezuela crammed with medical goods and food that "bourgeois
criminals" were hoarding for speculation and contraband.
The socialist government says businessmen and wealthy
opponents are trying to sabotage the economy to bring Maduro
down, while also seeking to make profits from hoarding,
price-gouging and smuggling across the border to Colombia.
Critics say 15 years of failed policies of state
intervention are to blame for the OPEC nation's widespread
shortages, high inflation and apparently recessionary economy.
They accuse nouveau riche officials and military officers of
illegal business practices.
Maduro gave a live address to the nation from one of two
warehouses seized in central Aragua state, where he said 14
million syringes and 2 million surgical gloves were among a
massive hoard of medical equipment bound for Colombia.
"There's enough medical equipment here to cover Aragua's
needs for a year. This is the criminal bourgeoisie. They are
going to pay with jail, I swear it," Maduro said, standing in
front of piles of boxes and wheelchairs.
"The bourgeois parasites are hurting the people's health."
Maduro, the 51-year-old successor to the late Hugo Chavez
who died of cancer last year, said the goods had been bought
with dollars obtained from the state's foreign exchange board
and were due to be sold across the border in Colombia.
The government has in recent months undertaken a huge
crackdown on smuggling, including closing the border at night
and arresting 1,266 people.
Critics say Venezuela's security forces have been at the
heart of the trade for years, and contend contraband will not go
away as long as state subsidies and exchange controls create
price disparities offering tempting opportunities.
In the border states of Zulia and Tachira, state governors
also displayed on Thursday warehouses packed with scores of
tonnes of food and fuel which they said were bound for the
contraband trade.
Maduro said the confiscated products would be distributed
among Venezuelans in coming days. He did not name the owners of
the warehouses or who had bought the goods, but said the ones in
Aragua belonged to someone with a "famous surname."
Pressure has been growing on the government over shortages
of medical products, with huge queues at some pharmacies and the
problem exacerbated by severe outbreaks of mosquito-borne
fevers.
In a two-hour appearance, Maduro also announced he would use
decree powers to increase the maximum jail sentence for
smugglers to 14 years, set new "fair price" controls for basic
goods from Nov. 1, and curtail informal reselling of food and
medical essentials on the street.
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)