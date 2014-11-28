CARACAS Nov 28 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro has paved the way for the legalization of the black
market for currency through a reform of the Exchange Crimes Law,
potentially clarifying operations currently seen stuck in a
legal gray area.
The country's currency controls provide dollars at three
different exchange rates depending on the product being
imported, but individuals and businesses routinely tap the black
market because they cannot get greenbacks via official channels.
The new regulations, which circulated on Friday, would allow
for currency transactions between private companies and
individuals, providing a legal underpinning for transactions
that currently do not have one.
Maduro's socialist government will need to publish a
separate foreign exchange decree for the black market to become
a fully legal parallel market, according to economists consulted
by Reuters.
"This law gives the government room to open the foreign
exchange market in the future," said Asdrubal Oliveros, director
of consultancy Ecoanalitica.
Maduro decreed the legal changes during a televised speech
on Nov. 18 without providing details. The new law was published
in the Official Gazette that was distributed on Friday.
Venezuela's currency has plummeted almost 60 percent this
year on the black market, with dollars now fetching 150
bolivars, according to the widely watched web site
Dolartoday.com.
