CARACAS, March 21 Pharmacy chain Farmatodo said
on Saturday two of its managers have been freed from jail
pending trial on charges in an emblematic case of what President
Nicolas Maduro calls Venezuela's "economic war."
Farmatodo Executive President Pedro Angarita and Operations
Vice President Agustin Alvarez were detained last month and face
charges of "boycott" and "economic destabilization" for
allegedly exacerbating shopping lines.
A Caracas court has authorized their release provided they
report every two weeks during legal proceedings, said a company
spokesman, who asked not to be named.
For months, many of the chain's 167 stores, which sell food
and hygiene products as well as medicines, have seen huge lines
of shoppers amid scarcities of basic products.
Maduro's critics say Venezuela's economic troubles are the
product of 15 years of hardline socialism, especially
nationalizations and currency controls that leave importers
struggling for dollars.
The government blames opposition leaders and unscrupulous
businessmen, saying they have been encouraged by the United
States and foreign media to attack the economy via hoarding,
smuggling, price-gouging and provoking lines.
Venezuela's oil-dependent economy shrank 2.8 percent and had
inflation of 68 percent last year, the worst performance in
Latin America. Given the oil price slide has slashed revenues by
half, most economists predict further contraction in 2015.
According to local pollster Datanalisis, Venezuelans spend
an average six hours per week in shopping lines.
(Reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Corina Pons; Writing by Andrew
Cawthorne)