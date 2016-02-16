CARACAS Feb 16 Venezuela's new economy czar is
a former business leader who openly admires the country's
socialist policies but recognizes the need for market reforms,
potentially bringing a dose of pragmatism to government policy
amid an economic crisis.
President Nicolas Maduro on Monday named industrial engineer
Miguel Perez, former head of Fedeindustria, a small and
medium-sized businesses association, as economy vice president.
Perez, who has served as a liaison between industry leaders
and the leftist Socialist Party, has voiced support for
unification of Venezuela's three official exchange rates. That
idea is backed by bondholders who believe the corruption-ridden
exchange controls are driving the country toward default.
But opposition critics were quick to dismiss his designation
as improvisation Maduro, who just last month shuffled his
Cabinet and has struggled to tackle a severe recession, runaway
inflation and chronic product shortages.
"The government has no direction, it named a new Cabinet and
within two months announces major changes," opposition
legislator Elias Matta said on Twitter.
Reuters was unable to obtain comment from Perez.
He replaces Luis Salas, a sociologist renowned for writing
that inflation "does not exist in real life" and who lasted just
over a month on the job.
Venezuela's foreign bonds were up across the board on
Tuesday following the announcement, with the benchmark Global
2027 bond rising 1.433 points in price to reach 33.933 with a
yield of 29.67 percent.
Economists say exchange controls are the principal barrier
to Venezuela's economic progress.
Maduro has repeatedly promised to enact reform measures to
overhaul the system but has repeatedly avoided actually doing
so, likely because of associated political cost.
Though eliminating the controls would boost availability of
products and stimulate local industry, it would also vastly
increase the cost of goods for consumers already struggling to
make ends meet.
ECONOMIC REFORMS
Perez's nomination comes as the government is expected to
devalue the strongest official exchange rate of 6.3 bolivars to
the dollar, which is used for priority goods. The system also
provides dollars at around 12 bolivars and around 200 bolivars
for less important items, while greenbacks on the black market
fetch 1,026 bolivars, according to website DolarToday.
The government is also expected increase the price of
gasoline, which is so heavily subsidized that filling a tank
costs less than buying a piece of chewing gum.
Maduro denies his government will default on its debt,
noting the Socialist Party has always honored commitments
despite repeated predictions by Wall Street that it would not.
But even the most optimistic projections show Venezuela will
struggle to make bond payments of some $10 billion this year
while also importing the goods and services needed to keep the
economy running.
Perez, speaking about the need for economic reforms in
January, acknowledged the impact of enormous subsidies for
consumer goods that have helped sustain the Socialist Party
since the era of late President Hugo Chavez.
"We need pricing policies that provide products at fair
values to the population, but we also need to protect domestic
production so that we can cover costs," he said in an interview
with state television.
"It's not easy because we are coming from public policies
that have turned Venezuela into the country with practically the
cheapest products in the world."
Perez's family ran a natural gas distribution company in the
eastern state of Anzoategui, where his family is seen as
influential in the business community, according to local media
reports.
Critics dismiss him as an opportunist who has curried favor
with the Socialist Party as a way of expanding the reach of his
own business interests.
Perez took over Fedeindustria in 2001 and helped turn it
into an alternative to the hotly antigovernment Fedecamaras,
which in 2002 helped oust Chavez and participated in a brief de
facto government.
By 2007, Fedeindustria's public statements were using
phrases such as "rebellion of the means of production" or
"Productive Socialism: A Challenge for Private Enterprise."
