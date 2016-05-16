CARACAS May 16 Venezuela has reached a deal
with its main financier China to improve the conditions of an
oil-for-loans deal, giving the OPEC member's crisis-hit economy
"oxygen" ahead of heavy debt payments, Venezuela's top economic
official said on Monday.
Economy Vice-President Miguel Perez told Reuters "all"
conditions, including loan time frames, investment amounts and
non-financial aspects, had been improved.
China has lent some $50 billion to Venezuela under the
arrangement, and investors are watching closely to see if
Beijing will help President Nicolas Maduro's socialist
government as it struggles with recession, shortages and reduced
oil revenue.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Corina Pons; Editing by
Andrew Cawthorne and Paul Simao)