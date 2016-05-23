CARACAS May 23 Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA is preparing to issue $2.5 billion in promissory notes to
settle unpaid bills to services companies, according to industry
sources and documents seen by Reuters.
PDVSA has already issued at least $310 million in debt
securities as part of a broader effort to prevent crucial oil
services providers from downing their tools for lack of payment,
Reuters reported this month.
The company has hired little-known, Miami-based financial
services firm CP Capital to structure 3-year notes with a
one-year grace period that will have the same status as PDVSA's
global bonds, according to documents obtained by Reuters.
The operation creates additional financial obligations for a
company already facing doubts about its capacity to meet
ballooning bond payments amid low oil prices, a collapsing
socialist economy, and chronic shortages reminiscent of the
Soviet bloc.
President Nicolas Maduro said any talk of default is part of
an international campaign to undermine his government and points
out that the ruling Socialist Party has never missed a bond
payment.
"CP Capital has been hired to advise PDVSA on the exchange
of commercial invoices for financial debt with a minimum amount
of $2.5 billion," read a PDVSA document seen by Reuters.
"PDVSA will issue unsecured debt with the same risk levels
as PDVSA's other publicly traded notes and obligations," read
the document, adding that CP Capital will work with providers to
help them get paid for outstanding bills.
PDVSA's board of directors approved the operation in April,
according to a separate PDVSA memorandum.
Neither PDVSA nor CP Capital responded to requests for
comment.
The document did not say which companies would participate.
PDVSA's most recent financial statements show it owes nearly
$21 billion to providers, though industry sources say the amount
denominated in dollars is around $7 billion.
Participants in the operation include small and medium-sized
service companies but not top industry players, according to two
industry sources involved in the negotiations.
One supplier has agreed to the proposal because it has not
received hard currency payment in over a year, according to
documents provided by a company source who asked that the
company not be named.
That company was told by PDVSA that the securities had a
"cross default" clause linking them to PDVSA's other bonds,
according to the documents.
Many providers have said they will not participate in the
operation due to the heavy discounts they will likely suffer,
according to a third industry source also involved.
The sources asked not to be identified because talks are
ongoing and because they are not authorized to comment publicly
on the issue.
The total haircut to providers will depend on the market
value of the promissory notes, which are expected to price below
PDVSA's bonds because they are more difficult to trade.
PDVSA's benchmark 2022 bond trades at around
45 cents on the dollar.
(Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston; Writing
by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Andrew Hay)