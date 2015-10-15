BRIEF-Accelerate Diagnostics prices upsized offering of 2.75 mln shares at $28.85 per share
* Accelerate diagnostics announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
CARACAS Oct 15 Venezuela's inflation rate could reach 80 percent in 2015t, President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday, citing projections from the central bank and the National Statistics Institute.
The OPEC member nation has not reported consumer price index figures this year, and Wall Street analysts widely believe the country's 12-month inflation rate to be in the triple digits. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest private lender, has offered 6 billion reais ($1.9 billion) for a minority stake in securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA, Brazilian magazine Exame reported on its website on Tuesday.