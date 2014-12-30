Hopes rise for China share inclusion as MSCI pitches compromise
* MSCI has slimmed down proposal to include 169 Connect stocks
CARACAS Dec 30 Venezuela's inflation rate is expected to be 64 percent for 2014, President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday.
That would be the highest rate in the Americas and a rise from 56.2 percent last year.
Maduro, in a news conference, added that he was working on a six-month plan to right Venezuela's ailing economy.
(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chris Reese)
* MSCI has slimmed down proposal to include 169 Connect stocks
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls