CARACAS Dec 30 Venezuela's inflation rate is expected to be 64 percent for 2014, President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday.

That would be the highest rate in the Americas and a rise from 56.2 percent last year.

Maduro, in a news conference, added that he was working on a six-month plan to right Venezuela's ailing economy.

(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chris Reese)