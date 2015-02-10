CARACAS Feb 10 Venezuela said on Wednesday a
new foreign exchange platform being created as part of the OPEC
nation's three-tier currency controls would trade "totally
freely".
Foreign Minister Rodolfo Marco added that 70 percent of the
Venezuela economy's needs would, however, be covered by the
strongest fixed rate of 6.3 bolivars to the U.S. dollar which is
intended for preferential food and medical products.
Another system, known as Sicad, would sell dollars for 12
bolivars, the minister said in a news conference. Details of the
new exchange regulations are to be published on Wednesday in the
government's Official Gazette, he added.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne)