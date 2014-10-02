(Repeats story first published on Tuesday, adds photogaphs)
By Eyanir Chinea
CARACAS, Sept 30 Venezuela has kept its economic
growth figures under wraps this year but empty store shelves,
closed factory gates and idled construction projects tell their
own story - the economy is contracting and some sectors are in
deep trouble.
Private industry groups estimate that the construction and
manufacturing sectors - both crucial to broader growth - shrank
as much as 10 percent in the first half of the year.
Retail sales chamber Consecomercio says sales fell about 50
percent during the same period, the result of weaker consumer
sentiment and tight currency controls that have forced a sharp
decline in the availability of imported goods.
"The economy is sick," Jorge Roig, president of the main
private industry group Fedecamaras and a frequent critic of the
socialist government, told Reuters. "Industries are working far
below their capacity due to a lack of raw materials."
Fedecamaras estimates the OPEC nation's economy has
contracted 4 percent so far this year.
Strong oil prices, heavy government spending and firmer
results in other industries like banking and telecommunications
have helped prevent an even steeper decline, but the economy is
clearly struggling.
The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and
the Caribbean says Venezuela will be the only economy in the
region to shrink this year, by 0.5 percent.
Tight currency controls have left businesses unable to
obtain dollars to import machine parts and raw materials,
creating bottlenecks in sectors ranging from health care to car
manufacturing.
Aquiles Martini, head of the Venezuelan Chamber of Real
Estate, said there has been a 25 percent drop in private
property construction.
The auto industry says it is owed nearly $2 billion in
liquidations from the currency board which sells dollars to
businesses under decade-old exchange controls.
Various plants have had stoppages or are operating at a
minimum, with car production down 83 percent, to just 8,508
vehicles produced between January and August, compared with
50,967 in the same period last year.
In the health sector, there are chronic shortages of
medicines, including those needed for a current national
outbreak of dengue and chikungunya fevers.
"The government is closing the doors to us," said small
businessman Leonel Mujica, 29, who has given up trying to access
dollars from state entities to import technological goods for
his business, and is simply providing services instead.
Even fashionable retail stores that thrived under a decade
of strong oil revenues and heavy government spending have cut
personnel or closed their doors this year.
Mariela Cruz, manager of a clothing store in the country's
biggest shopping mall which was humming with people up to last
year, said she had ended an evening shift and is now closing the
outlet two hours earlier.
"Sales have dropped, so we cut back our staff," she said,
asking for the name of the store to remain anonymous. "There's
no reason to stay open until late if there's not much
merchandise to sell and no buyers."
GOVERNMENT SILENCE
The central bank usually provides economic growth data for
first quarter economic growth in May and the second quarter in
July but has held off this year.
Bank officials have offered no explanation for the delays.
Employees who asked not to be identified said the data was still
being calculated but not published.
Monthly inflation figures have also been frequently delayed
since the end of last year although they are now up to date and
show that 12-month inflation hit a six-year high of 63.4 percent
in August.
President Nicolas Maduro says high inflation, product
shortages and steady weakening of the bolivar currency are the
product of an "economic war" waged by opposition-linked
businesses with the help of Washington.
He accuses media of hiding good news such as Venezuela's
officially record-low unemployment level.
"Venezuela has all the bolivars it needs to finance
development, and all the hard currency as well," Maduro said
recently.
Maduro's approval ratings fell to 35 percent in July,
according to pollster Datanalisis, as the weak economy has
overtaken crime as the primary concern of citizens.
Critics say the government is hiding bad news about the
economy that would confirm the decay of state-led model created
by late President Hugo Chavez, who died of cancer in 2013 after
14 years in power.
Unlike the last recession, which began in 2009 when the
global financial crisis sent crude prices tumbling, the current
problems come as oil prices remain near the $100 per barrel
level that Venezuela calls fair.
Venezuela's foreign bonds are now seen as by the far the
riskiest of any emerging market nation, yielding 13 percentage
points more than comparable U.S. government notes due to
concerns it may not pay off investors.
That is higher even than Ukraine, which is combating an
insurgency.
Maduro says stimulating national production is the way
forward, and is making more loans available to some businesses.
He has also balked at politically explosive measures such as
limiting the $12-billion-per-year gasoline subsidy or unifying
the three-tiered exchange rate system - both of which would mean
even higher prices for consumers.
But the economic crisis appears to be hitting the
government's capacity to keep Chavez-era welfare programs going.
The much-touted and extremely popular Housing Mission
project to provide apartments for low-income families has built
only 50,000 units this year out of a target of 400,000 for 2014.
Venezuelans fear the situation may worsen and many say they
are already unable to make ends meet.
"I've just spent half my pension and look what I've got?"
said retired teacher Fabiola Jimenez, 72, showing two
shopping-bags of meat and staples as she left a Caracas
supermarket having spent 2,500 bolivars out of her monthly
income of 5,000.
"Obviously, I can't live on my income," she said of a
stipend that amounts to almost $800 per month at the official
exchange rate but just $50 at the black market level. "So I
depend on the charity of my family. And that's after working for
40 years, it's so humiliating."
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and
Kieran Murray)