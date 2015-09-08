CARACAS, Sept 8 Venezuela's state prosecutor has charged three Ecuadoreans for presenting a false $25 million bond at the OPEC country's central bank last week.

Juan Gonzalez, 51, Pablo Guerrero, 60, and Sharian Viteri, 28, took the false document to the bank's headquarters in central Caracas, the state prosecutor's office said in a note this week on its website.

"Upon realizing the irregularity, officials of the country's chief economic authority alerted agents of the investigative police, who arrived and arrested the three people," its statement said.

The Ecuadoreans have been indicted for intending to commit aggravated fraud and planning crime.

A central bank spokeswoman had no immediate comment or further details on the case. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Paul Simao)