* Half of PDVSA's 2009-2011 shipments from 3rd countries
* Agreement aimed to eliminate reliance on intermediaries
By Marianna Parraga and Daniel Wallis
CARACAS, June 24 Venezuelan state oil giant
PDVSA has had to buy dozens of extra fuel cargoes from countries
as far away as Estonia and Saudi Arabia to keep up its side of a
2008 oil supply deal with leftist ally Ecuador, according to
traders and sales documents.
In an examination of shipping data that highlights the
practical risks of political trade deals, Reuters found that
half the fuel Venezuela sent to Ecuador, which cannot process
its own heavy crude, came from third countries, often via
trading companies including Glencore.
What was meant to be an example of cooperation between
ideologically aligned states, with Venezuelan President Hugo
Chavez importing Ecuadorean crude in return for refined fuel,
has instead become another sign of problems in PDVSA's refining
network and a profitable niche for foreign traders.
It is also the latest indication of difficulties for PDVSA,
one of the world's biggest oil companies and the cash cow of
Chavez's "21st century" socialism. In an election year in
Venezuela, PDVSA's finances are under growing pressure as Chavez
digs deep into its coffers to fund welfare programs.
The shipments to Ecuador were corroborated by some traders
involved in the deals - and show that the system appeared to
stumble after its first year.
So Venezuela turned to third countries and traders, often
derided by Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa as speculators,
for many of the supplies. Sources said Venezuela paid the
transport costs for bringing cargoes from countries that also
included Britain, France, the Netherlands and Colombia.
"PDVSA has made deals but then doesn't have the agreed
products, whether due to problems with refining, production or
quality," said one trader involved in the transactions who asked
for anonymity.
The bottlenecks in PDVSA's refineries - from accidents to
outages and unplanned stops for maintenance - are well-known.
But the dynamics of the Ecuador deal underscore a less
familiar truth: as Chavez inks ever-growing numbers of pacts
with political allies, PDVSA has found itself in the improbable
role of middleman. PDVSA officials did not immediately respond
to a detailed request for comment.
Trading companies Glencore, Trafigura and PRSI Trading were
hired by PDVSA to buy fuel for Ecuador on the open market, the
details of the transactions showed.
Between 2009 and 2011, 53 percent of Venezuela's shipments
to Ecuador were sourced from third countries, with traders
accounting for 39 percent, according to a database of the
shipments compiled by Reuters and Armando.info, a Caracas-based
network of investigative journalists.
'ELIMINATE THIRD PARTIES'
The remaining 47 percent came from Venezuela and its
overseas storage and refining facilities, according to the
study. In total, shipments valued at $947 million were put in
the hands of intermediaries during that 2009-11 period.
It was not clear how much traders made on the deals.
The agreement signed with much fanfare by Chavez and Correa
four years ago s ays state oil company Petroecuador would supply
Venezuela with Ecuadorean crude for processing by PDVSA
refineries, and would receive fuel in return from Venezuela.
That way, the accord said, it will "eliminate intermediaries
from direct participation in the buy-sell process."
Nevertheless, the Venezuelan government says it always
planned for there to be scope in the agreement to vary where the
crude was sent, and where the products for Ecuador were sourced.
"What we are doing is a triangulation," Venezuelan Energy
Minister Rafael Ramirez said when asked by Reuters about the
agreement, referring to the practice of receiving Ecuadorean
crude then sourcing refined products from abroad.
"We receive their oil and we determine its value carefully.
It is sold, and we get the products they need, of the quality
they need, and it is sold to them."
The Ecuador deal is one of a host of oil deals that Chavez
has signed with political allies - including China, Cuba and
more than a dozen other nations in Central America and the
Caribbean - many of which have been criticized by Venezuela's
opposition before the Oct. 7 presidential election.
The opposition says Chavez rewards allies with crude on easy
terms, including nations with questionable rights records such
as Syria, Iran and Belarus. His government routinely dismisses
such criticism as "counterrevolutionary" lies.
Chavez's government has also funded literacy programs,
schools and health clinics in several leftist Latin American
nations, winning him political influence in recent years and
prompting some leaders to turn their backs on Washington and
strengthen relations with China and Russia instead.
The oil agreements are a major factor putting pressure on
PDVSA's increasingly constrained cash flow: in some cases,
customers pay for shipments in exchange for goods and services.
The company also has to contend with falling global prices,
and heavy local subsidies that mean Venezuelans enjoy the
cheapest gasoline in the world.
RECORD REVENUE
To be sure, PDVSA still has a lot of financial clout. Its
net profit jumped 42 percent to $4.5 billion last year on record
revenue of almost $125 billion.
And it is still able to make huge contributions to Chavez's
government - they doubled last year to nearly $50 billion - that
help pay for his signature social programs, a central element of
Chavez's re-election bid.
Companies including U.S. majors Chevron and Exxon
Mobil Corp, Brazil's Petrobras and Petrochina
also delivered cargoes to Ecuador on PDVSA's behalf
under the deal, according to the bills for the shipments.
Individual traders confirmed the trend and various
transactions involving their companies.
They said Venezuela's state oil company does the same thing
to cover shortfalls in supply deals with other countries. Data
on those agreements was not immediately available.
"PDVSA buys in the same way to supply Argentina, Uruguay and
Bolivia," a trader told Reuters.
It would not be the first time Chavez's administration has
worked with Western traders: Trafigura helped it beat a
months-long, opposition-led strike that all but halted
operations by PDVSA's own tankers during 2002 and 2003.
Part of the problem is that Ecuador produces heavy crude,
like the majority of Venezuela's oil, meaning there is
competition for access to Venezuelan refineries that process it.
That was cited by Venezuela's government in 2007 as one of
the main reasons why the two nations had not signed a similar
agreement earlier. But Ramirez later said it had been decided
that PDVSA's U.S. refining subsidiary Citgo would handle some of
the cargoes from Ecuador, with the rest going to Venezuela.
Sourcing fuel cargoes going the other way has proved
expensive. For example, in June 2009 Trafigura chartered the
Bright Express tanker to ship 263,500 barrels of catalytic
naphtha, used for making gasoline, to Ecuador from Yanbu in
Saudi Arabia. Maritimes sources say that journey alone will have
cost PDVSA some $1.2 million.
"Trafigura was carrying a lot from Venezuela to Africa that
year, so certainly it suited it to do the return journey
bringing (products) from Yanbu," said a maritime source involved
in PDVSA's shipping logistics.
"These are business opportunities that traders can't
ignore."
REFINERY REVAMP
Asked by Reuters about the agreement, Petroecuador's general
manager, Marco Calvopina, said it had always been expected that
PDVSA might procure Ecuador's fuel from third countries.
"They handle big volumes of oil products. They can always
find them on better terms than Petroecuador," Calvopina said.
"We have always compared the prices Venezuela offers us
against the market ... sometimes we take them when it's
convenient for the state, and on other occasions we have not."
Petroecuador has complained to PDVSA about the delayed
arrival of some cargoes, and at times about the quality of the
fuel delivered, the study of the shipping records showed.
Ecuador, OPEC's smallest member, currently pumps around
500,000 bpd of crude, just about a sixth as much as Venezuela.
As part of a big plan to revamp its fuel production and
become an exporter within three years, Ecuador is investing $750
million to boost efficiency at its largest refinery, the 110,000
bpd Esmeraldas facility, and will invest an additional $600
million to enable it to make higher-quality products.
It says it also plans to spend $800 million overhauling its
smaller Shushufindi refinery in the Amazon region.
At the center of the efforts is another project that also
involves Venezuela: the construction of the 300,000 bpd, $12.5
billion Pacifico refinery, a PDVSA-Petroecuador joint venture
slated to begin production in 2015. Ecuador says it is in talks
with China about financing for it.
In April, Ramirez hailed Ecuador for "strengthening its
capacity" to distance itself from market intermediaries who had
undervalued its crude. A month later, Ecuador's foreign
minister, Ricardo Patino, was in Caracas for talks with
officials.
He said the two nations' collaboration should inspire
similar pacts worldwide. "We are an example that can be turned
into a form of global exchange," Patino said.