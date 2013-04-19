CARACAS, April 18 Venezuela's election authority
said on Thursday it would audit the remaining 46 percent of
electronic votes that have not been checked after
President-elect Nicolas Maduro won Sunday's presidential
election.
The National Electoral Council (CNE) carried out an audit of
54 percent of the ballots and has said Maduro received 50.8
percent of the vote, compared to 49 percent for his opposition
rival Henrique Capriles.
"We do this (expand the audit) in order to preserve a
climate of harmony ... and isolate violent sectors that are
seeking to injure democracy," Tibisay Lucena, the CNE president,
said in a televised speech.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Stacey Joyce)