CARACAS, April 18 Venezuela's election authority
said on Thursday it would audit the remaining 46 percent of
electronic votes that have not been checked since
President-elect Nicolas Maduro won Sunday's presidential
election.
The National Electoral Council (CNE) carried out an audit of
54 percent of the ballots and has said Maduro received 50.8
percent of the vote, compared to 49 percent for his opposition
rival Henrique Capriles.
"We do this (expand the audit) in order to preserve a
climate of harmony ... and isolate violent sectors that are
seeking to injure democracy," Tibisay Lucena, the CNE president,
said in a televised speech.
Capriles, who says the opposition's figures show he won and
alleges that there were more than 3,000 irregularities on voting
day, immediately said his team accepted the CNE's decision and
that he believed the truth would come out.
After the council's five rectors met to consider the
opposition's request for a recount, Lucena said the date for the
start of the wider audit would be announced next week.
Maduro is due to be sworn in as president in Caracas on
Friday at a ceremony attended by several Latin American leaders.
Capriles, who is the governor of Miranda state, called for
his supporters to play music from their homes in protest at the
inauguration. But he welcomed the wider audit as a way out of
the dispute in the OPEC nation of 29 million people.
"We can show the country the truth ... we have identified
where the problems are. With this, we're where we want to be,"
the opposition leader said, adding that the government must stop
"persecuting" his followers.
"The CNE has made it possible that this crisis can be
resolved, and for it to be resolved there has to be the will,"
he said. "The country wants dialogue, calm and peace."
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis and Andres Enrique Pretel; Editing
