* Newly anointed opposition leader urges unity
* Capriles faces daunting task to unseat Chavez
By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS, Feb 13 Venezuelan opposition
leader Henrique Capriles easily won a primary election on Sunday
to become the unity candidate against President Hugo Chavez,
vowing to end 13 years of socialist rule that he said has left
the OPEC nation in crisis.
Capriles' candidacy had a firm start as unexpectedly high
participation of nearly 3 million people in the primary vote
signalled the opposition can mobilize supporters ahead of the
Oct. 7 presidential election.
The 39-year-old, center-left state governor's bid was
further bolstered by a show of unity among other candidates from
the opposition, which for years suffered from internal disputes
that ultimately benefited Chavez.
Yet with Chavez riding high in polls, still popular among
the poor and spending massively on welfare projects, Capriles
will need to go beyond the vague promises and feel-good factor
of his primary campaign if he is to unseat the president.
"This is about the unity of all Venezuelans that want
progress," Capriles told thousands of cheering supporters
gathered outside his campaign headquarters on Sunday night.
"We have a country in crisis and a government dedicated only
to partisan politics."
His strong showing, winning 62 percent of the primary vote,
will likely lift Venezuelan bonds, which react well to any news
suggesting a change from Chavez's state-centered economic model.
"This result is still market positive as the opposition
showed mobilization capacity and empowered the candidate," wrote
Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Ramos.
Venezuelan bonds, among the most highly traded emerging
market securities, rose following Chavez's cancer diagnosis last
year but slipped again as the former soldier staged what
appeared to be quick recovery.
NEW FACE
Part of a new guard of young opposition leaders, Capriles
has cast himself as a fresh face in a country dominated by
Chavez's militant leftism and constant confrontation.
The grandson of Polish fugitives from Nazi persecution,
Capriles says he admires Brazil's "modern left" economic model,
which has helped pull tens of millions of people out of poverty
through a mix of state spending and respect for private
enterprise.
He has promised to address the day-to-day concerns of
Venezuelans such as high crime, unemployment and constantly
rising prices, and spend less time on ideological crusades.
"This is what we were hoping for, a man like Capriles who
has the power and the responsibility to govern this country,
because Venezuela needs to change," said Leila Sutil, 58, a
community organizer.
Capriles says he will maintain the best of Chavez's welfare
policies, while only gradually dismantling controversial
measures that include price and currency controls plus
nationalizations of everything from farms to oil service
companies.
He has indicated he will steer Venezuela's international
alliances away from Chavez's faraway, ideologically motivated
friendships with Iran, Belarus, Syria and other anti-U.S.
governments.
It will be a hard sell, however, to convince voters in
Venezuela's rural backwaters and urban slums won over by
Chavez's potent combination of fierce nationalism, abundant
charisma and huge welfare programs.
State media immediately began describing Capriles as a
"right-wing" candidate, with one prominent late-night
commentator questioning the opposition's figure of 2.9 million
participants.
Heavy on generalizations and in a hoarse voice, Capriles'
acceptance speech showed his public style is still far behind
the smoothly loquacious Chavez, who recently spoke for a
record-breaking 9 1/2-hour in a speech to Congress.
"The guy may have won the primaries, but he's so lacking in
charisma, it's not going to be easy for him ... " sniped deputy
foreign minister Temir Porras via Twitter.