* Socialist leader to register re-election bid on Monday
* Opposition candidate Capriles also plans public event
* Chavez's cancer the main unknown factor in election
By Marianna Parraga
CARACAS, June 6 Venezuela's President Hugo
Chavez will personally go to register his candidacy for the Oct.
7 election on Monday, officials said, dampening rumors he might
be too unwell from cancer or considering a successor.
Chavez, 57, wants re-election in the South American OPEC
member despite a year-long battle against an unspecified cancer.
"A sea of people will join our candidate, the candidate of
the fatherland," his campaign chief Jorge Rodriguez told
reporters on Monday, announcing plans for rallies in Caracas.
Chavez's rival, young state governor Henrique Capriles, is
the opposition's best hope for defeating him at the ballot box
in the last 13 years, but is trailing him in polls.
Capriles, 39, plans to march 14 kilometers with supporters
on Sunday to register his candidacy with the national election
board in downtown Caracas.
RIVAL RALLIES
Since his recurrence of cancer in February, Chavez has
seldom been seen in public, preferring to communicate in phone
calls to state media or via Twitter.
After three operations to remove two cancerous tumors, the
socialist president says he is recovering but there are constant
rumors that he has a life-threatening condition.
That fueled speculation over how Chavez would register his
candidacy - traditionally a tumultuous public show - while not
exposing himself to impressions of physical weakness.
"How many kilometers is Chavez going to walk? Let's leave
that to the candidate. Remember he's a parachutist, maybe he'll
jump from a parachute!" joked Rodriguez.
Capriles held a rally on Wednesday to hand over the running
of Miranda state while he focuses on his presidential tilt.
"A woman from the other (ruling) party told me the other day
'hey, skinny, I'm going to tell you something - you have the
look of a president'," he said to roars from supporters.
Trying to breach a double-digit gap with Chavez in most
surveys by Venezuela's best-known pollsters, Capriles is
promising to replace Chavez's radical left-wing populism with a
Brazilian-style "modern left" government.
He says he will end the controversial nationalizations that
have characterized Chavez's rule - and cowed the private sector
- while maintaining his wildly popular social welfare policies.
Upping the rhetoric, Capriles turned one of Chavez's main
accusations against the opposition - that they are flagbearers
of the "bourgeoisie" - back on him.
"They criticize and talk of the oligarchy, and the
bourgeoisie and all that. It's they who are stuck in their
bourgeois ways inside a palace they don't come out of," said
Capriles, who has contrasted his "house-by-house" campaign tour
of Venezuela with Chavez's avoidance of the streets.
Chavez's condition has also brought a national guessing-game
over who might replace him, in case he is incapacitated, with
Foreign Minister Nicolas Maduro, Vice President Elias Jaua and
Congress leader Diosdado Cabello the favorites.
(Additional reporting by Mario Naranjo, Eyanir Chinea and Diego
Ore; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Anthony Boadle)