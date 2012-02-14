CARACAS Feb 14 Even the cats and dogs
love Hugo Chavez in the backstreets of La Vega.
At least that is what grateful owners joke as they line up
with their pets to take advantage of the latest initiative by
the socialist Venezuelan president's network of grassroots
organizations: subsidized neutering.
"If the opposition takes over, we lose all these services
that Chavez has given us. We go back to zero," said Laura De
Pernalete, helping organize the sterilization program in the
poor Caracas neighborhood.
"La Vega is 100 percent behind Chavez."
The plethora of "missions" bringing services to Venezuela's
slums and impoverished rural areas - from subsidized food to
Cuban-staffed health clinics - has underpinned the socialist
Chavez's popularity among the poor during 13 years in power.
He is successfully stoking fears that his signature welfare
projects, such as the "Barrio Adentro" ("Inside the Slum")
healthcare network, will be dismantled should the opposition win
the country's presidential election on Oct. 7.
Despite opposition euphoria at selecting a young and
streetwise unity candidate - Miranda state governor Henrique
Capriles - to fight the election, Chavez's foes know how tough
it will be to win over his loyal and passionate support base.
Piling money into more social projects in a pre-election
spending spree, Chavez has an edge in polls ahead of the vote.
Yet there is disillusionment among some "Chavistas", as his
supporters are known, and surveys show that about a third of
Venezuelans remain undecided.
An admirer of Brazil's model of free-market economics with a
solid social conscience, Capriles insists he would keep the best
of Chavez's welfare programs, and even build on them.
"I want to expand them, and get rid of the corruption and
inefficiency that characterizes them," Capriles told Reuters on
a recent campaign tour, adding that more than half the Barrio
Adentro clinics in his Miranda state were abandoned.
That message, however, has not reached those in the queue
for animal neutering in La Vega.
"The opposition wants to stop all this," said Hilda Jimenez,
cradling a couple of cats. "Governments did nothing for the poor
in the past. Only Chavez has bothered with us."
OMNIPRESENT CHAVEZ
The opposition paraphernalia plastered all over middle-class
Caracas neighborhoods was entirely absent from the tatty streets
around her. Instead, the ubiquitous red of Chavez's ruling
Socialist Party, and images of "El Comandante", were everywhere.
Down the hill, dozens lined up to shop in a state-run Mercal
store, where basic products like milk, chicken, oil, rice, beans
and sugar are sold at a quarter of the normal price.
Shop workers scoffed when asked about photos in opposition
media showing largely empty Mercal stores.
"As soon as products come in, people buy them immediately
because the prices are incredible!" one said. "It's laughable
the right-wing tries to present that as something bad."
Despite their visceral hatred of opposition leaders, whom
they broadly view as representatives of an old, discredited
political elite who never had any interest in Venezuela's poor
majority, grassroots Chavez activists are realistic.
They know they have a fight on their hands to stop the
energetic Capriles from developing momentum. They plan to
highlight his "bourgeois" background in contrast to Chavez's
humble upbringing by his grandmother in a rural shack.
They will also seek to target Capriles for his role in a
murky episode at the Cuban embassy in 2002 when he was accused
of fomenting a riot during the chaos surrounding a short-lived
military coup against Chavez. He says he was mediating.
"We can hang his dirty linen out. He's a coupster. He comes
from a privileged background. He has never lived like us," said
Eriberto Hurtado, who works for one of the thousands of
'communal councils' Chavez has set up around Venezuela.
"Capriles does have strong support though, I'm not doubting
that. We have to encourage our people to work hard."
"SOCIALIST" CARWASH
One Caracas district opposition activists rarely dare enter
is the militantly pro-Chavez "January 23" slum set on hillsides
perched above his Miraflores presidential palace.
Named for the date when a Venezuelan dictator fell, the
neighborhood is heavily armed and locals played a major role
taking to the streets and demanding Chavez's return after the
brief putsch against him in 2002.
Chavez habitually votes at a school there, says he often
stares up to the jumble of houses piled on top of each other
when meditating in his office, and has a strong emotional
connection with residents.
"They don't have a chance here. Come up here? They'd be
crazy. I don't even want to talk about that garbage," said
Martin Campos, 42, a former soldier and Chavez loyalist.
"We want Chavez until 2021, and then Rosines," he laughed,
referring to the president's daughter.
Now working on logistics for Chavez's public events and
caravans, Campos runs a busy small business in his spare time
cleaning vehicles: "The Socialist Carwash".
Such marketing fits in well in an area where Chavez's figure
and words adorn walls next to other Latin American radicals like
Ernesto "Che" Guevara, Emiliano Zapata and Fidel Castro.
A rare poster for Capriles remains on one street - but is
covered with obscene graffiti and a stencil of an AK-47 assault
rifle.