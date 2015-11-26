Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
WASHINGTON The United States on Thursday condemned the killing of a local opposition leader in Venezuela days before the Latin American country's legislative election and called on the government there to protect all political candidates.
Luis Diaz, a leader of the opposition Democratic Action party in Guarico state in Venezuela, was shot at a public meeting on Wednesday night.
"This was the deadliest of several recent attacks and acts of intimidation aimed at opposition candidates," U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. "Campaigns of fear, violence, and intimidation have no place in democracy."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.