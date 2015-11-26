WASHINGTON The United States on Thursday condemned the killing of a local opposition leader in Venezuela days before the Latin American country's legislative election and called on the government there to protect all political candidates.

Luis Diaz, a leader of the opposition Democratic Action party in Guarico state in Venezuela, was shot at a public meeting on Wednesday night.

"This was the deadliest of several recent attacks and acts of intimidation aimed at opposition candidates," U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. "Campaigns of fear, violence, and intimidation have no place in democracy."

