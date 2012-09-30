PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 6
June 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CARACAS, Sept 29 The political party of Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles said on Saturday that two of its local leaders where shot to death during a rally in the state of Barinas a week before the nation's presidential election.
Primero Justicia (First Justice) said the gunmen fired from a van that witnesses identified as belonging to state oil company PDVSA or the local mayor's office - but there was no immediate confirmation of the incident or reaction from Venezuelan authorities.
Venezuela is awash with guns, and violent crime is frequently cited as voters' No. 1 concern.
June 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ken Feinberg under consideration to run Takata airbag compensation fund after Robert Mueller notified judge he could no longer do so - CNBC, citing DJ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ruHAMI