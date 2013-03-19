BRIEF-Camping World announces closing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces closing of offering of class a common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CARACAS, March 18 Venezuela will launch a new "complementary" system to bolster the official foreign exchange system, and full details will be given on Tuesday, acting President Nicolas Maduro said.
The government has been promising more economic measures to improve the supply of dollars within a system of strict currency controls introduced by the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.
* Camping world announces closing of offering of class a common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :