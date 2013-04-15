* New president faces high inflation, slowing economy
By Brian Ellsworth
By Brian Ellsworth

CARACAS, April 15
Nicolas Maduro faces a difficult economic panorama of rising
inflation and slowing growth, further complicated by his slim
election victory that is being challenged by the opposition.
Maduro won by the smallest margin of any Venezuelan election
in the last 50 years after a whirlwind campaign triggered by the
death of Hugo Chavez from cancer last month.
The late president's lavish social spending financed by an
unprecedented oil boom created a following of millions, and
Chavez's endorsement of Maduro before his death appeared to put
his protege on track for an easy victory.
Instead, the winning margin was just 1.6 percentage points
and opposition candidate Henrique Capriles refused to accept the
official result. He is demanding a full recount.
A perception that Maduro has a weak mandate could prompt
challenges from within the disparate ruling coalition that
formed around Chavez, just as overstretched state finances force
him to slow the very oil-funded largesse he staked his
reputation on maintaining.
The OPEC nation's strong growth is seen by most private
economists as dropping this year as the government pares back
following hefty spending in 2012 that was a key driver of the
economy and helped Chavez win re-election in October.
At the same time, annual inflation may head toward 30
percent thanks to a currency devaluation and expanding money
supply, while periodic shortages of products such as medicine
and corn flour look likely to remain an annoyance.
"We're going to see a reduction in government spending, most
notably in the home construction program, and the devaluation is
also going to limit growth," said Angel Garcia of consulting
firm Econometrica, which is critical of the government.
"It's going to be a year of inflation with stagnant growth."
There are few signs, however, that the situation could
descend into a full-blown crisis or force Venezuela to default
on its debt.
Wall Street investors who have for years sneered at
Venezuelan socialism are likely to continue buying up its
lucrative and high-yielding paper.
Government supporters have long chuckled at doomsday
predictions by the opposition of economic mayhem that in
retrospect were exaggerated or simply wrong.
But with the opposition questioning his legitimacy, Maduro
may have little room for pragmatic measures such as unwinding
the Byzantine system of price and currency controls that have
created economic distortions.
His narrow win may also dampen speculation that he is
seeking a market-friendly replacement for Finance Minister Jorge
Giordani, who led the Chavez-era expansion of state control.
SPENDING SLOWS, GROWTH SLOWS
From a program of cash-handouts to poor mothers to a massive
home-building campaign that gave new apartments to grateful
supplicants, voters were showered with state spending in 2012 as
part of Chavez's re-election just months before his death.
It was financed in part by nearly $21 billion in bond
issuance over two years and at least $36 billion in loans from
China. That spending was crucial in spurring economic growth of
5.6 percent last year.
But growth for this year is seen by many private economists
at 2 percent or less, as the government slows spending as it
normally does following presidential races. Central government
outlays fell in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to the
previous quarter, according to the central bank.
State oil company PDVSA also cut contributions to state
development fund Fonden that has provided infrastructure
financing. That signals a slowdown in the construction sector,
which delivered a fifth of last year's growth.
Chavez's wave of nationalizations helped stir up nationalist
sentiment and expand state control over the economy, but also
severely weakened the private sector and made business leaders
reluctant to make new investments.
Many of the companies nationalized under Chavez have seen
their output tumble amid under-investment and chronic labor
problems. Steelmaker Sidor, taken over five years ago to much
celebration, is operating at less than half its capacity
according to local media reports.
The economy has become increasingly dependent on imports,
which constitutes a drain on growth because they generate jobs
abroad rather than at home.
"Last year's growth came on the back of booming domestic
demand, with both consumption and investment soaring," said
JPMorgan analysts in a research note. "But in the context of a
domestic supply side that has been crippled in recent years by
nationalizations and regulatory uncertainty, imports have
necessarily had to rise."
The government maintains growth projections of 6 percent for
this year, and Maduro's allies dismiss talk of a slowdown as a
politically-motivated smear campaign.
"There should not be a slowdown, growth should be similar to
2012," said Jose Pina, an economist whose analyses tend to be
similar to those of government officials.
He said the inflation rate in 2013 would be close to last
year's 20 percent, but that it was not of great concern to
workers because planned minimum wage hikes would boost spending
power.
Critics of Wall Street analysts note that their projections
last year considerably overestimated Venezuela's inflation rate
and debt issuance.
PRODUCT SHORTAGES
At a rally late in his campaign, Maduro vowed to hike the
minimum wage by 40 percent in 2013 - words cheered by supporters
as a sign of a brighter future.
Economists had precisely the opposite reaction, seeing the
announcement as confirming an acceleration of inflation this
year that will eat into consumer spending power.
Consumer prices rose 7.9 percent in the first three months
of 2013 alone, the central bank said on Monday.
The March inflation reading of 2.8 percent came more than a
week after the indicator is usually released, possibly to avoid
embarrassing headlines in the run-up to the election.
Venezuela, which maintains currency controls created a
decade ago by Chavez, devalued the bolivar by 32 percent in
February.
At the same time, it scrapped a parallel currency mechanism
based on bond swaps that had improved dollar distribution,
replacing it with a new system that business leaders say is
confusing and cumbersome.
An inability to obtain dollars can paralyze businesses, from
motorcycle couriers unable to buy imported replacement parts to
factory owners who cannot bring in machinery needed to maintain
or expand operations.
With companies struggling to obtain hard currency,
greenbacks on the black market are fetching close to four times
the official rate of 6.3 per dollar - boosting the price of
imported products and further feeding into inflation.
Easing economic distortions will depend heavily on who ends
up in Maduro's cabinet.
"He appears to be closer to relatively less radical figures
like central bank president (Nelson) Merentes and Oil Minister
and PDVSA president Rafael Ramirez, rather than to Finance
Minister Giordani," said Credit Suisse in a research note.
"Replacing Giordani could also be a positive signal."
(Editing by Daniel Wallis, Kieran Murray and Nick Zieminski)