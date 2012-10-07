* Venezuelans go extra mile after Miami consulate shut
* Many Venezuelan expats paid their own way to vote
* The majority are expected to vote against Chavez
By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS, Oct 7 Thousands of Venezuelans who
live in the United States crowded outside a New Orleans
convention center on Sunday to cast ballots in Venezuela's
presidential election, with many hoping their vote will help
drive President Hugo Chavez from power.
Many flew to New Orleans on charter and commercial flights
or rode for hours in caravans of buses and cars, forced to
travel at their own expense after Chavez closed Venezuela's
consulate in Miami earlier this year.
Some spent hundreds of dollars to fly. Others endured a
16-hour one-way bus ride to vote in what polls suggest may be
the opposition's strongest challenge yet to Chavez's 14-year
rule.
"I'm tired but euphoric," said Dafne Blanco, a 39-year-old
insurance agent from Miami who traveled by bus. "This our chance
to change the direction of Venezuela."
A long line of Venezuelans stretched several blocks outside
a voting center set up in New Orleans near the consulate.
Many sang the Venezuelan national anthem and waved the
country's flag as they waited. Cheers erupted each time a bus
carrying voters arrived.
Carolina Norgaard stood in line for 3 1/2 hours and likely
had another hour to go before casting her vote but said the wait
was worth it. "Today is the day we make the most important
decision for our country," she said.
Middle- and upper-class Venezuelans, worried about rising
crime and shrinking economic opportunities at home, have led an
exodus of Venezuelan professionals in recent years.
According to a 2010 U.S. Census, around 215,000 Venezuelans
live in the United States, an increase from 91,000 in 2000. A
large number live in and around Miami, home to an expatriate
community that is overwhelmingly opposed to Chavez.
In Venezuela's last presidential election in 2006, Chavez
won just 2 percent of the nearly 10,799 votes cast by
Venezuelans in Miami, according to elections officials.
Chavez ordered the closure of Venezuela's Miami consulate
after the U.S. government expelled the top Venezuelan diplomat
in the city amid allegations she discussed potential
cyber-attacks against the United States with Iranian and Cuban
diplomats. Chavez denied the charges.
His decision, however, meant 20,000 Venezuelan registered
voters living in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and South
Carolina would have to travel on their own to New Orleans to the
next closest consulate.
Many Miami-based Venezuelans opposed to Chavez responded by
arranging charter flights and buses to mobilize voters.
Cristina Pocaterra, a Miami resident who works with a
coalition of Venezuelan opposition parties supporting Chavez's
challenger, Henrique Capriles, said organizers expected some
7,000 people to vote in New Orleans.
Leopoldo Rodriguez and his wife, Nina Rojas Rodriguez,
traveled from Miami with their 4-year-old twin daughters.
He said the couple left Caracas in 2004 fed up with Chavez's
socialist policies and what he described as their polarizing
effect on the country. "We knew it was only going to get worse
there," Rodriguez said.
He said they decided to forego an upcoming trip to Disney
World to make the journey to New Orleans. The trip, with
airfare, hotel and other costs, will likely cost them $2,000.
"If we don't support what we believe in, what's the point?"
he said.
Asked how some might react if Chavez won, Anselmo Rodriguez,
an insurance executive who lives in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, said,
"We will feel a sense of defeat, but also a sense of
accomplishment in that we voted and did what we could."