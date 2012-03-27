CARACAS President Hugo Chavez has a solid 13-percentage point lead over opposition candidate Henrique Capriles in a new survey ahead of October's election but many Venezuelans remain undecided.

The opinion poll by respected local firm Datanalisis found that 44 percent of voters favor Chavez compared to 31 percent for Democratic Unity coalition candidate Capriles, according to people who saw a private presentation.

No further details were available for the poll, which was to be formally published later in the week.

Chavez, 57, who is undergoing radiation therapy in Cuba after cancer surgery, remains popular into his 14th year in power due to his strong personal connection with the poor and heavy, oil-financed spending on welfare policies.

Surveys consistently show that up to a third of Venezuelans are undecided, indicating there will be a fierce battle between Chavez's and Capriles' camps to win them over on October 7.

State governor Capriles, 39, is seen widely as the best hope the opposition has had of unseating Chavez a fter years of failures via the ballot box and street protests. He is embarking on a nationwide, "house-by-house" tour intended to give him national recognition and improve his poll standing.

The big wild card is Chavez's health.

He says he is recovering fine and will "pulverize" the opposition in the election. Yet rumors persist, among opposition-leading journalists and diplomats citing medical sources connected to Chavez's doctors, that his life is in jeopardy.

At the very least, it seems Chavez will be unable to run his usual all-energy, on-the-street campaign, whereas Capriles is projecting an image of youth and zest.

"The speed of Chavez' recovery from radiotherapy treatment will be key to determine how well he can manage his political campaign," said Diego Moya-Ocampos, a Venezuela analyst for IHS Global-Insight.

"Capriles has continued to capitalize on Venezuela's growing social and economic problems, together with issues of governance related to Chavez' refusal to delegate powers to his vice president during his treatment."

CHAVEZ AHEAD IN ALL POLLS

However, only one recent poll, by local firm Consultores 21, has put Capriles anywhere near Chavez, just 1 percentage point behind. Three surveys earlier in March found Chavez's support at between 52 percent and 57 percent, versus 22 percent and 34 percent for Capriles.

"The government has had since August last year a well-articulated strategy of public spending," said Asdrubal Oliveros, of local Ecoanalitica thinktank, referring to the billions Chavez has poured into home-building, benefits for the poor and elderly, and other social projects.

"The opposition needs to get the details of its message across better if they are going to persuade a high percentage of the undecideds."

Capriles, a center-left politician campaigning on a platform of ending confrontation and solving grassroots problems, wants to bring Brazilian-style progress to Venezuela, with free-market economics alongside strong social welfare programs.

Chavez, known for his radical populism, nationalizations and fierce anti-U.S. rhetoric, says Capriles is a representative of Venezuela's discredited oligarchy. He has called him a "pig."

Underlining the polarized nature of Venezuelan politics and the tense atmosphere this year, neither man refers to the other by name. Chavez calls Capriles "the candidate of the right" or "the loser candidate" while the governor calls the president "the candidate of the Socialist Party."

Chavez was due to address Venezuelans later on Tuesday from Havana. There has been speculation he may seek an audience with Pope Benedict during his visit to the island.

The Venezuelan leader prefers treatment in Cuba because he is guaranteed discretion on the tightly controlled island and can lean on the counsel of his friend and mentor Fidel Castro.

In contrast with other high-profile figures around the region who have suffered cancer, Chavez has not allowed doctors or others give much official information on his own condition.

Beyond vague descriptions of the removal of two tumors in his pelvic area, details have been scant, leading to a frenzied rumor-mill and criticisms of excessive secrecy.

(Editing by Bill Trott)