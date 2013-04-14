Venezuelans pose with their ink-stained fingers after voting for the successor of late President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas April 14, 2013.

CARACAS Venezuelans went to the polls on Sunday to vote whether to honor Hugo Chavez's dying wish for a longtime loyalist to continue his hardline socialism or hand power to a young challenger vowing business-friendly changes.

Acting President Nicolas Maduro had a double-digit lead over opposition challenger Henrique Capriles in most polls heading into election day, buoyed by Chavez's public blessing before he died from cancer last month. But the gap narrowed in recent days, with one survey putting it at 7 percentage points.

Maduro supporters mobilized voters in the rough barrios of Caracas, where the late Chavez is revered as a hero of the poor, sounding a pre-dawn bugle call rousing citizens to get out and vote. Lines formed under a blistering sun at some voting centers, but many were notably shorter than they were at last October's election, when an ailing Chavez trounced Capriles.

Political strategists said that could mean there will be a surge in voting late in the day or a smaller turnout than there was in Chavez's final election win last year. Then, a record 80 percent of registered voters cast ballots following an aggressive get-out-the-vote campaign by the Chavista camp.

"Nicolas is going to win, but we can't afford to be triumphalist. We need to work hard to get people out to vote," said Chavista activist Mario Izarra, 33, who was up all night helping the Socialist Party mobilize voters and cast his own ballot at 6 a.m.

Maduro, a 50-year-old former bus driver who trumpets his working-class roots, is promising to deepen Chavez's "21st century socialism" if he triumphs. Capriles, an athletic 40-year-old who has generated widespread enthusiasm among the opposition, wants to take Venezuela down a more centrist path.

Whoever wins will inherit control of the world's biggest oil reserves in an OPEC nation whose stark political polarization is one of Chavez's many legacies. Also at stake is the generous economic aid Chavez showered on left-leaning Latin American governments from Cuba to Bolivia.

Both camps urged supporters to be on alert for fraud, though election observers have endorsed past votes as clean. Given the deep mutual mistrust, a close or contested result could raise the chance of unrest.

Opposition leaders complained of what they called minor irregularities, saying observers witnessed people helping elderly voters cast their ballots in violation of election laws. Electoral authorities said voting was going smoothly and that there was no evidence of irregularities.

Some 170 international observers were on hand for the election, many from left-leaning political parties across Latin America. Polling centers are slated to close at 6 p.m. (6:30 p.m. ET/2230 GMT), though voting could run longer if there are still lines.

Sunday's vote is the first presidential election in two decades without Chavez on the ballot. In many ways, though, it is all about the late president, who was viewed by the poor as a messiah for giving them a political voice and for funneling billions of dollars of oil revenue into social programs.

Maduro has cloaked himself in the imagery of Chavez and calls himself the late president's "son." At every rally, Maduro played a video of Chavez naming him as successor in December - "my firm opinion, clear like the full moon, irreversible" - in his final speech to Venezuelans.

POST-CHAVEZ CHALLENGES

If Maduro wins, he will immediately face big challenges as he tries to stamp his authority on a disparate ruling coalition while lacking his mentor's charisma, or the healthy state finances that Chavez enjoyed in last year's race.

It is hard to predict how he might do things his own way. Like many senior officials, Maduro was passionately loyal to Chavez and never voiced a different opinion in public.

Supporters say he could use his background as a union negotiator-turned-diplomat to build bridges, perhaps even with the United States after tensions during Chavez's 14-year rule.

But there was little sign of his softer side on the campaign trail. Maduro's rhetoric veered from outraged - alleging opposition plots to kill him using mercenaries - to light-hearted, such as poking fun at his often-cited tale of how he was visited by Chavez's spirit in the form of a bird.

More often he sounded indignant, accusing the "far right" of plotting a repeat of a short-lived coup against Chavez a decade ago if the opposition loses Sunday's vote.

For many Chavistas, their late leader's explicit request will likely be enough to dispel any doubts they might have about Maduro's abilities, at least in the short term.

Capriles will have an even tougher time if he stages an upset. One of the biggest challenges will be to win over suspicious supporters of Chavez and Maduro. Both repeatedly derided the opposition candidate as nothing more than a pampered rich kid, a traitor, and a puppet of "U.S. imperialism."

In last year's campaign, Capriles carefully avoided disparaging Chavez in a bid to woo the poor. He has not afforded Maduro the same respect, denouncing him and his "coterie" as phony socialists who have enriched themselves while paying only lip service to Chavez's deeply held ideology.

Capriles touts a Brazil-style model that mixes pro-business policies with heavy state spending on the poor, a recipe that made the South American giant one of the world's hottest emerging economies in the past decade.

If he wins, Capriles says he will stop "gifting" Venezuela's oil wealth to other nations like Cuba, and will cool ties with distant Chavez-era allies such as Syria, Belarus and Iran.

The opposition hopes bubbling discontent over daily problems such as rampant crime, high inflation, chronic power outages and occasional shortages of food staples and medicines will tip the vote in favor of Capriles.

"Capriles is our only hope. He's the best leader the opposition has had and could be a great president," Alberto Gomez, a 55-year-old bakery owner, said after voting in an upscale district of Caracas.

"The country is a mess," he added. "It's time to forget Chavez and create a new Venezuela outside of his shadow." (Additional reporting by Girish Gupta and Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Kieran Murray and Jackie Frank)