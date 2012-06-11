* Chavez seeks show of strength after cancer relapse
* Supporters flood Caracas to back Chavez re-election bid
* Will face united opposition challenger Capriles on Oct. 7
By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS, June 11 Venezuelan President Hugo
Chavez will appear on Monday at his biggest rally since he was
diagnosed with cancer a year ago, providing clues to the state
of his health as he heads into a re-election campaign.
The former soldier is expected to make a dramatic re-entry
onto the political stage at the rally to effectively launch his
campaign following a long absence due to cancer treatment and
months of mystery and rumor about the extent of his illness.
Throngs of Chavez's red-shirted fans gathered in downtown
Caracas as the 57-year-old leader prepared to register himself
as a candidate for the Oct. 7 presidential election. Several
giant inflatable Chavez dolls waved its arms above the crowd.
A return to his thundering speeches before pulsing crowds is
all the more important after his opposition rival, Henrique
Capriles, put on a show of youthful vigor on Sunday by leading a
10 km (6.2 mile) march with hundreds of thousands of supporters
to register his candidacy.
Chavez's appearance on Monday will dispel rumors he might
have had to sign up for the election online due to his illness.
"The opposition believe the fable that the president was not
going to register, that he would not go in person," said Foreign
Minister Nicolas Maduro, a close ally who Venezuelan analysts
have suggested could be a potential successor.
"This is the hour of the fatherland. We are going to
register Hugo Chavez for the great victory we will achieve."
A turn for the worse in Chavez's health could mean the end
for his movement - a blow to global leftist leaders who see him
as an inspiration, but a boon to investors seeking free market
reforms in Venezuela and oil companies keen on tapping the
world's biggest crude reserves.
His allies have kept his image in the public eye for months
with rallies in which he was notably absent or appeared only via
Twitter messages that cabinet ministers read out live.
Chavez has at times seemed to revel in the rumors of his
imminent demise, which range from him being confined to a
wheelchair to reports that he has only two months to live.
ALL EYES ON CHAVEZ
Last year he said he underwent two operations to remove a
baseball-sized tumor, and this year had a third operation only
months after having declared himself "cancer free." His true
condition is a guarded state secret.
"All eyes will be on Chavez to see how healthy he is and his
ability to move and walk," Russ Dallen, head trader of
Caracas-based BBO Financial Services, wrote in a research note.
Most of the country's main pollsters show Chavez holding a
double-digit lead over Capriles. But Venezuela's public opinion
is known to shift dramatically, as it did when Chavez came from
behind in 1998 to win his first election.
On Saturday, Chavez spoke extensively with reporters, joking
and telling stories while standing on the steps of the
presidential palace in a live television appearance.
He said a battery of medical exams had come out "absolutely
fine," but did not say whether he would need more treatment.
Supporters sent Twitter messages with the hash tag
#VoyconChavez (#I'mgoingwithChavez). Adversaries responded by
filling Venezuela's notoriously vitriolic Twitter-sphere with
messages tagged to #13añosdementiras (#13yearsoflies).
Critics accuse Chavez allies of using state resources to
swell demonstrations and forcing government employees to attend.
Opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez said the ruling Socialist
Party had ordered ministries to help bring 120,000 people to the
march, citing what he called an internal party document.
(Editing by Daniel Wallis and Anthony Boadle)