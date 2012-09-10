* Campaign heats up with less than a month to Oct. 7 vote
* Chavez says he guarantees prosperity for wealthy voters
* Opponent Capriles appeals to poor in new TV spot
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Sept 10 Venezuela's stridently
anti-capitalist president, Hugo Chavez, has urged the rich to
vote for him to prevent a "civil war," while his rival told the
poor he will not scrap popular socialist welfare projects if he
wins next month's election.
Chavez, 58, and Henrique Capriles, 40, face off in an Oct. 7
vote for the presidency of the South American nation of 29
million people, which has the world's largest oil reserves and
is a financier of leftist governments around the region.
Though Chavez leads the majority of Venezuela's best-known
polls, Capriles' numbers have been creeping up in recent weeks
and he is just ahead in a couple of them, leaving each side to
believe it has a strong chance of winning.
Having made a political career of bashing the rich for all
Venezuela's ills - and indeed the world's - the socialist Chavez
told them in a campaign speech late on Sunday that they should
back him if they want stability.
"The rich families have their families, fine houses, good
vehicles, probably an apartment at the beach, properties and so
on. They like to travel abroad for holidays," he told a rally.
"Does a civil war suit them? Not at all. It only suits the
extreme, fascist right embodied by the loser. It is in the
interests of the peace-loving rich for Chavez to win, and I
invite them to vote for Chavez on Oct. 7. Chavez guarantees
peace, stability and economic growth."
Chavez does not use Capriles' name in public, routinely
referring to him with the insulting epithet "majunche," which
can be loosely translated as "loser," and insisting Capriles'
supporters have violent plans to end socialism in Venezuela.
The opposition dismisses the president's frequent comments
about possible civil war as irresponsible scaremongering,
pointing out Chavez himself led a failed military coup in 1992.
Venezuela's richest are normally virulently anti-Chavez and
decry the shrinking of the private sector, though some also
maintain healthy businesses in partnership with the government.
The president remains immensely popular among Venezuela's
poor, in part because of his own humble roots and folksy style,
and also due to oil-funded welfare projects like subsidized food
stores, and free healthcare and education.
CHAVEZ-STYLE 'MISSIONS'
In a campaign projecting his energy and attention to
day-to-day problems, state Governor Capriles has been
crisscrossing the country, visiting hundreds of towns and
villages, especially in areas where support for Chavez is
strongest.
In a message broadcast on private TV channels on Sunday
night, Capriles tackled head-on one of the main fears of
traditional Chavez supporters - that he will abandon the social
"missions" that are the president's flagship policy.
"My commitment is to create new missions, keep the current
ones and improve those which don't work," Capriles said, noting
that as Miranda governor he ran a "Zero Hunger Plan" providing
food for thousands, as well as improved schools and clinics.
A lawyer by training but a professional politician since his
mid-20s, Capriles unexpectedly beat a heavyweight Chavez ally to
win the Miranda governorship in 2008 and has won wide respect
for his work there since.
Though U.N. data back the government's line that poverty has
been reduced under Chavez, the opposition says he should in fact
have achieved far more in terms of social welfare given the
bonanza of oil revenues since he took office in 1999.
"A while ago, we proposed a Missions Law, so they do not
depend on the government of the moment and reach all needy
Venezuelans, irrespective of political color," Capriles added.
Specifically, the subsidized Mercal food chain should be
expanded to end long lines and offer greater variety, Capriles
said, while slum clinics currently staffed by Cuban doctors
should also be opened to local medics.
Venezuela's notoriously controversial and divergent opinion
polls show the difficulty in predicting the Oct. 7 vote, with
supporters of both sides quickly jumping on any media that do.
Among the myriad public opinion companies, respected
Datanalisis put Chavez ahead by 12 points in July. Another
well-known pollster, Consultores 21, though, has Capriles just
ahead.
On Monday, Capriles gave a major policy speech outlining the
first actions that he would take if he wins.
As well as tackling runaway crime and a proliferation of
weapons in society, Capriles promised to create 500,000 new jobs
per year and raise the minimum wage 22 percent to 2,500 bolivars
($581) per month.
He also vowed to reduce the number of bodyguards assigned to
senior officials, and he accused the government of failing to
investigate fully a recent explosion at Venezuela's largest oil
refinery that killed 42 people.
"Will we ever know what happened there? Those accidents
happen for a reason, for failures in something," Capriles said.