By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Oct 1 Venezuelan opposition leader
Henrique Capriles pledged to help C olombia in its peace talks
with rebels and distance himself from Iran should he defeat
President Hugo Chavez in an increasingly tight race ahead of
Sunday's election.
The government of neighboring Colombia is about to start
talks with Marxist FARC guerrillas this month in Oslo to try to
end five decades of conflict. Chavez's government, accused by
Bogota of backing the rebels in the past, supports the talks.
That has led to speculation that an opposition victory in
Venezuela on Oct. 7 could damage prospects for peace in
Colombia. But Capriles denied that was the case.
"A government led by us would accelerate the Colombia peace
process. A progressive government in Venezuela will stop being a
refuge for rebels, for armed groups," he told a news conference
in Caracas on Monday.
"We have a government that is an accomplice of the Colombian
guerrillas. That will change."
Capriles, who has mounted the strongest electoral challenge
Chavez has faced during his 14 years in power, recently met
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos in Bogota.
The opposition candidate also said that if he won he would
demand the freedom of some 30 Venezuelans kidnapped in Colombia,
and end any direct contacts with the rebels so as to not confuse
the negotiations.
Among the half-a-dozen or so major pollsters in Venezuela,
most put Chavez ahead. But Capriles has been creeping up thanks
to an energetic campaign, and two surveys give him a slight
edge.
The 40-year-old governor, who would be Venezuela's youngest
president, also said he would steer foreign relations away from
Chavez's alliances with nations such as Iran and Belarus that
the West views with suspicion.
"What do we have in common with Iran apart from producing
oil? Or Belarus?" Capriles asked. "Isn't its president a
dictator? You tell me! We honored (late Libyan leader Muammar)
Gaddafi twice. Are those the relations Venezuelans want? No!"
CUBA REVIEW
Capriles said he would also try to sit down with Cuban
President Raul Castro to review the presence of more than 40,000
Cuban workers who are in Venezuela in exchange for oil supplies.
"And I've told the Russian ambassador here that we are going
to stop buying weapons from Russia," he added, referring to
Chavez's multibillion-dollar arms purchases from Moscow.
The 58-year-old socialist president has been stepping up his
campaign in recent days despite still recovering from three
cancer operations since June 2011.
Later on Monday, he was due to hold a rally in his rural
hometown of Sabaneta - in Barinas state in the Venezuelan
savannah - in a nod to his humble roots that have made him so
loved by the poor.
Three pro-Capriles activists were shot and killed at a rally
in Barinas o ver the weekend, underlining the potential for
violence in a polarized nation awash with guns.
Western investors hope the more business-friendly Capriles
will end a nationalization drive and other leftist policies that
have divided Venezuela and turned Chavez into one of the world's
most controversial leaders.
Chavez has directed much of the OPEC member's oil revenue to
social welfare projects, such as subsidized food stores and
programs that make cash payments to poor families with children.
With Venezuelans fearful of protests if the election outcome
is disputed, Chavez has been warning that Capriles' camp is
preparing acts of violence. Opposition activists, meanwhile, say
they are worried that the president may refuse to step down if
he loses.