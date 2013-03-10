* New presidential election set for April 14
* Acting president Maduro hopes to succeed Chavez
* Opposition's Capriles looks sure to challenge
By Simon Gardner and Terry Wade
CARACAS, March 10 Venezuela has fired the
starting gun in a highly charged election race likely to pit
Hugo Chavez's preferred successor, acting President Nicolas
Maduro, against centrist opposition leader Henrique Capriles.
The pair have until Monday to register their candidacy for
the April 14 vote, which will determine whether Chavez's
self-styled nationalist-socialist revolution will live on in the
OPEC nation, home to the world's largest proven oil reserves.
Chavez died on Tuesday at age 58 after a two-year battle
with cancer.
Former vice president Maduro, 50, a hulking one-time bus
driver and union leader turned politician who echoes Chavez's
anti-imperialist rhetoric, is seen winning the election
comfortably, according to two recent polls.
He pushed a snap election to cash in on a wave of empathy
triggered by Chavez's death, and was sworn in as acting
president on Friday to the fury of Capriles.
The 40-year-old Miranda state governor, who lost to Chavez
in October but garnered the oppositions' biggest vote against
him, accused the government and Supreme Court of fraud for
letting Maduro campaign without stepping down.
"It's terrible what they have done. They have violated the
constitution repeatedly," said opposition supporter Beatriz
Rueda, 62, who works in a Caracas travel agency.
"They have taken over all of the powers, the courts. ... The
elections must be transparent. We don't want a confrontation. We
don't want a civil war."
Maduro, who was sworn in as acting president in Congress on
Friday and handed the red, yellow and blue presidential sash,
has vowed to carry on where Chavez left off.
He has also adopted his mentor's touch for the theatrical,
accusing imperialists, often a Chavez euphemism for the United
States, of killing the charismatic but divisive leader by
infecting him with cancer.
DEEP DIVIDE
Former paratrooper Chavez was immensely popular among
Venezuela's poor for funneling vast oil wealth into social
programs and handouts, but he railed against the wealthy and
scared investors with nationalizations.
In heavily polarized Venezuela, some well-to-do even popped
champagne corks to toast his death.
Capriles says, if elected, he would copy Brazil's "modern
left" model of economic and social policies.
Venezuela's opposition coalition backed Capriles as its
candidate on Saturday, and he is widely expected to formally
accept the nomination.
"I am analyzing the declaration of the president of the
national election commission and will tell the country about my
decision in the coming hours," Capriles said on Twitter.
With candidates assigned a campaigning window of just 10
days, and at an immediate disadvantage given the state resources
at Maduro's disposal, Capriles faces an uphill battle.
Some argue he has nothing to gain in running, but could also
commit political suicide if he opts to sit out the race and
effectively hand the presidency, and a raft of economic problems
like sky-high inflation and a devalued currency, to Maduro.
The opposition rank-and-file is already heavily demoralized
after losing last year's presidential race and taking a
hammering in gubernatorial elections in December, stoking
internal party divisions.
"There's no doubt that it's an uphill race for Capriles,"
said local political analyst Luis Vicente Leon. "Maduro is not
Chavez. ... (But) the trouble is that given the race is so close
to Chavez's death, emotions get inflamed and the candidate
probably continues to be Chavez rather than Maduro.
"The big challenge for Capriles is not to campaign against
Chavez but to try to take the fight to Maduro ... trying to show
the huge gap (with Chavez) and relate it to the daily problems
Venezuelans face."
With Chavez still looming large as his remains lie in state,
already visited by several million people, that will be tough.
As with communist leaders Lenin, Stalin and Mao, Chavez's
corpse is to be embalmed and put on display "for eternity".
"He liberated us from transnational companies and stood up
to imperialist countries," Jose Vielma Mora, the governor of
Tachira state, told Reuters. "We will be with Chavez forever."
